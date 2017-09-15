Comparing Koeman, Martinez and Moyes after 50 games at Everton

The game against Atalanta marked Ronald Koeman’s 50th in charge and the tone for his tenure has never been more dour than it was last night. Everton fans are legitimately discussing “Koeman out” and while it may (still) be a bit premature for that, it’s certainly a striking contrast to where the manager’s security sat with the fans before the year started. Two straight games of narrow 4-2-3-1’s that resulted in us getting pelted from all sides have left fans a mite jumpy and who can blame them?
For better or worse, little gets past Twitter, and comparisons through 50 games between Koeman and his predecessors have been inevitable:
On the surface, here, things do not look great for Koeman. More losses than Martinez and fewer goals, on the heels of current form it is not a great look at all. But I think these numbers need a little bit of context.
First of all, let's throw the Moyes stats out entirely. There was zero continuity between Moyes’ first 50 games and the first 50 of Martinez or Koeman. They were a decade plus apart, everything about those situations was different save the club being represented.
Second, in the comparison between Koeman and Martinez, let’s look at what they inherited. David Moyes left Martinez a team that had collected 63 points and scored 55 goals, +15 goal differential. He turned that into 72 points and 61 goals, +22gd.
We all know how things went from there. Koeman inherited a team that had 47 points and scored 59 goals with a +4 gd. He turned it into 61 points, 62 goals and a +18 gd.
Here’s how I am interpreting these numbers. Based on how the ‘rest of the story’ played out for Martinez, it looks like he rode the positive momentum created by Moyes for a year before his mark on the team ultimately killed that momentum forcing us into a change. Having to replace a manager because a bigger club hired him based on his good performances is an entirely different world than having to replace a manager because the club was going in the wrong direction under his control.
The difference in goal differential brought by Koeman was dramatic, and a large portion of that came from his transfer policy. Bringing in Ashley Williams and Morgan Schneiderlin had a profound impact on our ability to defend last year.
Every managerial career reaches a point of crisis at some point or another. Arguably, we are currently in the midst of the first major crisis of Koeman’s tenure, but it remains to be seen where the club will go from here. We don’t need to compare the first 50 games to know whether Koeman is outperforming Martinez, we can see where the team was before Koeman and where the club finished last year and know he’s been an improvement. That being said, the tactics must improve or else we’ll have a second consecutive manager who started well before ultimately being shown the door because of a lack of competence.
Two different times now, I’ve preached patience. Before that I’ve said it isn’t time to panic. I’m not at all happy with the fact that Koeman’s tactics are making that position harder to defend, but our lot is cast with him for the time being, and I think once our schedule hits a soft stretch some normalcy will yet return to Goodison.
Ronald Koeman is a better manager than Roberto Martinez, we see that by comparing his first full season to Martinez’ last full season. Now we’ll find out whether he’s the right manager for this club, and knowing that will take more time.
NSNO
Comments
Koeman and the team are going through the toughest series of matches . They should lose at Man Utd too tomorrow, might somehow draw. But I expect them to start back into the winning ways again from next week. So it’s far too soon to start calling for Koeman’s head. Maybe he should recall Niasse as striker against Man Utd. but I don’t know what else he should do as I am not on the spot like Koeman is. Let’s give him and the team a week to start improving and then tackle him seriously if he is still not returned to winning ways.
Suggested lineup for Man Utd. : Pickford. Three backs – Kenny, Holgate, Williams. Two wing backs-Davies & Baines. Gueye & Klassen . Rooney RW. Sigurdsson LW, Niasse striker
By MichaelMcGrath on 09.15.17 4:33pm
That lineup
This just… wouldn’t work.
Kenny’s not a CB. Davies isn’t a wingback and we’ve tried him already there and it was ugly. I know Cuco is an embarrassment to the sport and I know we aren’t crazy about Holgate out there but Davies just isn’t that player. Gueye and Klassen are both going to want to push forward and they can’t both do that. There’s really no pacemaker in the middle of this midfield to control tempo. Niasse at striker is going to work best when he has real pace around him, not Rooney and Siggy…
By Zhhicks on 09.15.17 5:12pm
think he meant keane, but either way you right.
looking at the way United line up, playing three at the back would be suicide. Watch Williams isolated against Rom, and Keane or Jags against Martial or Rashford. I shudder. Play 4, with Holgate at right back, in a defense first policy. The game is going to affected for us out wide on counters, so either Lookman, Vlasic, and Sandro all play at some point, and play well, or we are screwed. It will be interesting in seeing how Utd play without Pogba, but however they do, we are going to need a touch tight press on their midfield to keep HM, AH, and JM from passing us to death.
By PMarinelli on 09.16.17 4:01am
Dcl...niasse...
When are people going to wake up and realize that we could have lukaku at striker still and it wouldn’t have changed anything…we have no wingers…we are overstocked on slow centerforwards playing out of position and people calling on Niasse to play thinking that would be a game changer is laughable. We have absolutely no pace besides Lookman and besides him the only other 2 people who have been pushing the ball forward this season are Cuoco and Baines which is a joke. Everyone else is through the middle and with no pace we run into walls turning the ball over against lines that sit back a clog the middle while we stand with our arms in the air waiting for someone to make a run into open space that never happens. The best thing that could happen right now is we get seamus and bolasie back and that’s not happening anytime soon.
By LJ312Chicago on 09.15.17 6:53pm
Actually
I’ve written several times that we need more pace on the wings. II think even true wide players, like Kevin Mirallas, would help in this area, but I agree in principle that our biggest problem tactically has been a lack of wide attack because our fullbacks aren’t the kind of players who can provide that width on their own.
By Zhhicks on 09.16.17 2:41am
Ive been harsh on Kevin
Didnt understand the extension…and even I’m calling for him to get his spot back in the starting 11. Missing Bolasie and Coleman they can’t get back fast enough.
By LJ312Chicago on 09.16.17 8:23am
Roberto? No. Moyes? No.
David Unsworth.
By LJ312Chicago on 09.15.17 9:16pm