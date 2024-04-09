Everton 1-0 Burnley: Three Takeaways | Blues Now Know the Full Picture

Getting the Three Points

Everton had faced Vincent Kompany’s Burnley twice already this season, at Goodison Park in a Carabao Cup tie back in November and then at Turf Moor in the league the following month. On both occasions the Blues had handled the Lancastrians with ease. In the former instance, the Clarets had been limited to only three attempts on goal, whereas in the latter case the Toffees led by two goals after 25 minutes and held the hosts off at arm’s length to see the game out.

On Saturday, Everton came out with the kind of aggressive attitude that hasn’t been much in evidence recently, looking to press the visitors into mistakes. However, by the middle of the half no breakthrough had been made — or appeared likely. Burnley had looked a little pressured initially, but unlike the previous meetings had avoided calamitous errors in their own half and had begun to play themselves into the match. The hosts were all effort, but were almost completely lacking in guile, or execution. The sheer number of overhit or underhit passes and crosses was maddening to witness.

The Clarets had gotten in behind in wide areas on a few occasions as the game progressed; nothing too concerning, but as the half wound down it was apparent that they were carrying more threat than the hosts — not that this would be hard. Both sides had mustered four attempts, Everton generating a combined xG (Expected Goals) statistic of 0.12, against Burnley’s 0.43. As the match drifted into added time, the possibility existed that the team may be booed off the pitch by a Goodison crowd who had been raucous in the early going, only to be quietened by the utter lack of anything to cheer for taking place on the pitch.

Events in the closing seconds of the first period mercifully avoided that demoralising prospect. After playing mistake-free football for 47 minutes, Burnley goalkeeper Arijanet Muric inexplicably dawdled on the ball - seemingly oblivious to Dominic Calvert-Lewin advancing on him - his eventual attempted pass out wide deflecting off the Everton striker’s boot, looping over him and into the net. Cue massive relief for all, from a piece of unexpected good fortune and the team heading into the dressing room to the sound of cheering and good spirits.

To paraphrase Napoleon, sometimes it pays to be lucky, rather than good.

An Ugly Game

Sean Dyche asserted in his post-match interview that it was all part of the plan for his team to win ugly at the weekend. In doing so, he implied that Everton didn’t play remarkably the same way that they’ve gone about business throughout the campaign, which I found baffling. Where was the difference? The team pressed high in selective periods, stayed narrow (even after the visitors had been reduced to ten men), remained compact when not pressing and went direct, with Jordan Pickford firing 34 hopeful long balls.

Calvert-Lewin and Beto, who occupied the lone striker spot alternately, competed in 13 aerial duels, or chased long balls down the sidelines. The team commanded only 40% possession, yet amazingly saw that dip to just 34% in the second half, with Burnley a man down from the 67th minute. They fired 21 crosses, only succeeding with three of them. How was this any different to what the team has offered previously, except in such variables as degree of intensity, or successful execution? The mind boggles.

Quite why Dyche decided to signal an apparent change of approach here after the fact is difficult to fathom, unless he was looking to distract from any criticism of the unimpressive manner of the Toffees victory? If so, this was misguided and defensive as - after such a long wait for a win - almost nobody was about to complain as to its manner and he was sure not to face any serious questioning from the media.

What cannot be ignored, however is how much trouble the Blues had in dispatching the Clarets. The Lancastrians were coming off a four-game unbeaten run and did seem a little more composed than the last time Everton had faced them back in December, in what was the team’s last league victory prior to this. But let’s be under no illusion: they are still one of the poorer sides in recent top-flight history and the Merseysiders struggled to put them away, on home turf.

After the restart it took the Toffees until the 59th minute to threaten the Burnley goal again and this was largely due to the visitors being forced to increasingly try to chase the game, allowing Everton to hit them on the counter. The dismissal of Dara O’Shea for a last-man foul on Dwight McNeil in the 67th should have eased nerves and enabled the hosts to dominate from thereon in, but it was Clarets substitute Josh Brownhill who went close a few minutes later, his shot just missing the far corner of the net, with Jordan Pickford helpless.

That was the last time that Everton’s lead was threatened, but the visitors continued to boss possession, with the Blues sitting off and playing almost exclusively on the break, which given they had the man advantage and were both the home side and one provably superior, - going off accumulated points over the campaign - was an unedifying spectacle. As we’ve seen often recently, all it takes is a fluke, an error, or a moment of magic to turn a 1-0 lead into a frustrating draw, so why the Toffees were content to just try see the game out, rather than put the result in no doubt is curious, but typical.

Perspective and PSR

The win put Everton in a much-improved position - even taking into account Luton Town’s late winner against Bournemouth - in 15th place, ahead of Brentford on goal difference and four points clear of the drop zone, with a game in hand over all of their rivals, with the exception of Crystal Palace. But with the club facing the prospect of further punishment due to a second breach of the league’s PSR (Profitability and Sustainability Rules) financial regulations hanging over the club - confirmed today as a two point deduction, the onus is on them to win further games in order to avoid being dragged into the bottom three.

The question, after watching the Blues make very hard work of dismissing what is inarguably the second-weakest side in the league, is simple: where will those wins be found? As already mentioned, Burnley have slightly improved, but are nowhere near the level of most of the other sides that Everton will face at Goodison during the remainder of the campaign - Nottingham Forest, Brentford and of course, Liverpool. Only the hapless Sheffield United offer the prospect of an almost guaranteed three points.

On Saturday’s performance, can anyone be at all confident that Everton will beat either Forest or the Bees? Both teams possess some quality players, something the Clarets lacked. They can hurt the Blues offensively, there’s no doubt about that. In their last three away games, Brentford have drawn at Villa Park, lost narrowly to Arsenal at the Emirates and lto Burnley at Turf Moor, though in that game they were reduced to ten men after just ten minutes. Forest were competitive in losing at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and to Brighton at the Amex and held Luton at Kenilworth Road. Neither will be pushovers for this goal-shy Everton side.

The three remaining away fixtures offer little succour. The Hatters have beaten Dyche’s team twice already this season and it’s hard to make any case for Everton’s visit to London, to face title-chasing Arsenal on the last day of the campaign; which leaves a trip to Stamford Bridge next Monday. Chelsea have experienced a strange season, underwhelming in many respects, but are currently on a seven-game unbeaten run and have not lost in the league in more than two months. They are in the FA Cup Semi-final and sit ninth in the table, with games in hand and have a decent shot at qualifying for Europe.

Everton did the bare minimum required at the weekend, no more. They will have to play at a much higher level throughout the rest of the season to get over the line, preserving their Premier League status. Beto’s header in the 3-1 home defeat to West Ham United five games ago was the team’s last “normal” goal they’ve scored. In the four matches since, the Blues have been gifted two goals through unbelievable goalkeeping errors and another through a brainless penalty by Newcastle United.

That kind of good fortune will not go on indefinitely. Dyche has to find a way for Everton to generate more offense, even if it's just by improving the quality of crossing and getting more players into the box. There is no excuse for the team to be so bad, regardless of the unfairness of things off the pitch, which lie beyond his control. It’s as simple as that.

Statistics provided courtesy of fotmob.com