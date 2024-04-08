Everton facing a third PSR breach and a further points deduction

Earlier today the Premier League announced that Everton would be hit with an immediate two-point deduction as a result of the second charge that was levied on the club as a consequence of going over the loss threshold by an admitted £16.6 million.

However, from the wording of the statement released, it does appear the club are still facing a third charge for another £6.5m in interest payments that the two sides are disputing the validity of.

Everton are pushing that this amount is a stadium loan interest payment, one that they have already been dinged for and that their first appeal was not able to use as a mitigating factor.

Despite two years of the three-year cycle that the Premier League are regulating against overlapping in the second set of charges, the league are still insisting on charging the Toffees. The Football League and UEFA have legislation built into their regulations preventing this kind of double jeopardy from taking place, but there is nothing of that nature in the Premier League rules.

Everton's two point deduction is for an admitted £16.6m breach. The club remains in dispute with the PL over a further £6.5m (stadium interest payments) and so a further hearing (with potential for a 3rd points deduction) will follow. — Andy Hunter (@AHunterGuardian) April 8, 2024

The Blues indicated in a club statement released minutes after they were docked two points earlier today that they would be appealing this latest ruling.

All appeals have been given a deadline of May 24th to be settled with the last round of games to be played on May 19th.

There is still no indication when the appeal for the second charge will be resolved, let alone when the third charge will be announced along with what will likely be a third appeal as well.

In between all that Everton have seven games to play to get whatever points they can before the Premier League and the independent appeals commission decide the future of the club.

Other reliable media sources do seem to indicate that the stadium losses hearing might not take place this season at all. Additionally, Tottenham Hotspur had incurred similar interest payments that did not count towards their profit/loss statement, adding another level of inconsistency to what has been a ridiculous process to begin with.