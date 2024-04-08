Everton deducted two points for breaching Premier League financial rules

Everton have been deducted a further two points for a second breach of the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

It drops the Toffees down to 16th place in the table and leaves them just two points above the relegation zone.

It is the second time Everton have been deducted points this season for breaching PSR, after initially having 10 points deducted in November, later reduced to six on appeal.

Under PSR clubs are only allowed to lose £105m over a rolling three-year period, excluding certain costs such as infrastructure and youth development. It was found that Everton breached that limit by an undisclosed yet amount for the period up to 2022-23, having breached by £19.5m for the previous period up to 2021-22.

The Toffees have indicated right away they will appeal this ruling but it's not immediately clear when the appeal will be ruled on, with the season scheduled to end on May 19th and May 24th the last date to have all rulings decided. The loss amount they're being charged with going over by is £16.6m, even though a lot of causing and mitigating factors are repeated in the overlapping three-year cycles.

The club has seven days to appeal, and the Premier League could also appeal against the independent commission’s decision, if they felt the penalty wasn't severe enough.

The Toffees finally won a league game, beating Burnley 1-0 at Goodison Park on Saturday, their first win in fourteen games, stretching back to beating the Clarets at Turf Moor in December.

Everton have just seven games left to play, starting with a trip to Chelsea next Monday before three home games in a row, fellow relegation rivals Nottingham Forest, the Merseyside Derby and then another embarked side in Brentford.

More to follow.