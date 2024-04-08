Monday's Everton News: Pickford and Onana rumours, Branthwaite talks future, Bell & Downing approach

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Everton defeat Burnley 1-0. Here’s how it happened. [RBM]

“We deliberately made the game ugly. We got the ball forward and asked as many questions as possible to make sure we put some confidence in the game and to make sure we had that front-foot feeling. Overall, it got us the result. I was happy with the performance in that we designed it to be that way, there were passages that we gave the ball away too easily, quite obviously, but you have to find a way of winning. We have dominated games here, everyone knows that, they have seen it with the xG and all that, but we haven’t found a way to win. So it is important we find a way to win - I am pleased with that side of things,” says Sean Dyche. [EFC]

“A few games ago, I might not have got a goal like that, and it’s just the way it goes. You get one, and then they start to flow and go in. It was a long period for myself and it becomes a mind game at times. You’re thinking about when your next goal is going to come. I got one the other night, and I came into the game today full of confidence, and I think it showed,” says Dominic Calvert-Lewin. [EFC]

Amadou Onana will reportedly leave the club this summer regardless of any survival status. [Football Insider]

Sean Dyche touched on the club’s current financial situation. [The Guardian]

“I think if you focus on the outside stuff, you get distracted from what you need to do on the pitch. For me now, until the end of the season, I am just focussed on winning games for Everton Football Club,” says Jarrad Branthwaite. [Echo]

Everton have reportedly set a price tag for any potential Jordan Pickford suitors. [Football Insider]

Andy Bell and George Downing have been linked with a possible move to buy Everton recently, but it looks like they might strike a deal with 777 Partners to take over the new stadium as collateral for money owed to them. [Alan Nixon, via Goodison News]

