Everton 1-0 Burnley: Match Report & Instant Reaction | Calvert Lewin gets fortunate winner

Everton and Burnley locked horns with each other in the ‘Sean Dyche Derby’. Everton won the reverse fixture 2-0 during the halcyon days of December and a convincing 3-0 scoreline in the League Cup. All of that meant nothing as the teams prepared for this huge 6 pointer. Everton continued to look for their first victory in 2024.

Team News

Sean Dyche made four changes to the Everton team that started Tuesday’s 1-1 draw at Newcastle. Dominic Calvert-Lewin started after ending a run of 23 games without a goal at St James’ Park, while James Garner, Andre Gomes and captain Seamus Coleman all returned. Ben Godfrey and Beto were named on the bench. Missing out completely were Andre Onana nursing a knock and Idrissa Gueye celebrating the birth of his child overnight.

Burnley made just one change to the side that drew 1-1 with Wolves in midweek. Vitinho dropped to the bench, with Lorenz Assignon returning after missing Tuesday’s game through suspension.

Match Review

A minute of applause for the late Jimmy Husband, referee Michael Oliver got the match underway at Goodison Park in the blazing sunshine. Everton were clearly intent on controlling the play in the early moments. A lovely ball from Pickford to Coleman was delivered into the box but he was unable to link up with Calvert Lewin. The resulting corner was delivered by McNeil but no one was on the end of it.

Everton were moving the ball forward with more pace which was creating issues for Burnley. It took Burnley nearly 10 minutes to get control of the ball in the Everton half. It appeared that patience was going to be needed as the game settled. A lovely tackle from Branthwaite on Fofana gave him the chance to take a long range shot which went well wide.

A nice ball from Mykolenko to Doucoure allowed the Malian to cross the ball into the box but Muric was quicker than Calvert Lewin to get on the ball. The Goodison crowd liked that chance and raised their voices. Burnley got their first shot on net when a ball dropped to Taylor but Coleman bravely blocked the shot. Everton then countered but Ashley Young’s cross was overhit and the Evertonians showed their frustration. That was compounded when Everton were called for their 4th offside in a row.

A nice move by Odobert left Mykolenko in his dust with a slick move but Tarkowski was there to clear the line. Moments later there was a terrible defensive mixup with Everton players banging into each other and hitting the ball into their own players. A driving run from Estève caused Everton problems and he was taken down just on the edge of the box to stop the run. The resulting free kick was sent just over the top by Bruun Larsen. Odebert was then held back by Tarkowski and the centre back was given the first yellow card of the match.

Pickford was forced into his first save which was an easy one after Fofana glanced the ball goalward with little pace. Andre Gomes lobbed a free kick into the box but Tarkowski fell to the ground. Michael Oliver was not interested. A nice move by Mykolenko saw his cross fall to an onrushing Ashley Young but his shot hit Doucoure. Andre Gomes then went into the book for a rash tackle on Odebert. Two minutes of extra time was announced and in the blink of an eye as Burnley tried to play the ball out from the back and Calvert Lewin closed down Muric and his clearance was blocked and bounced into the net.

The second half started and Everton were on the front foot from the start. A couple of half chances could not be converted but there was definitely a more positive intent. Burnley started to get more of the ball and they were attempting to put pressure on the Everton defense from the flanks. The crowd was trying to get Everton going again. Pickford’s long balls were giving his team the chance to press higher up the pitch.

Jarrad Branthwaite was playing very well and was snuffing out any chances that Burnley were attempting to make. The best chance of the half fell to Calvert Lewin after Asignon’s loose pass was set upon by Calvert Lewin and a nice move opened up the goal but Muric was up to the job.

A nice cross from Ashley Young gave Doucoure the chance at the back post but he could not wrap his foot around it and the chance went begging. Burnley made their first change with Fofana being sacrificed for Vitinho. Burnley gave the ball away again and McNeil held up the ball nicely and his pass into the penalty box saw a strong challenge from O’Shea deny the chance for Calvert Lewin.

A free kick from Andre Gomes went well over the bar. Another loose touch from Burnley saw McNeil break into the open and Michael Oliver felt that it denied a goal scoring opportunity so the red card was given and Burnley were down to ten men. Bruun Larsen was sacrificed for Josh Brownhill to address the shortage in defense.

Burnley ignored the shortage of players and pushed forward and the substitute curled a shot narrowly wide. A lovely individual play for Calvert Lewin saw him take the ball out wide and he weaved across the penalty area but his shot went narrowly wide into the Gwladys Street End.

Dwight McNeil was given a rousing cheer for his pressing up top. That was then matched by Doucoure who worked hard to keep control of the ball. Calvert Lewin was in the clear but he could not chip the goalkeeper. The final fifteen minutes arrived and the Blues were looking tired even though they had the extra man. Jack Harrison was readied but Burnley continued to press forward.

Harrison and Beto were brought on for Young and Calvert Lewin. Burnley swapped out Assignon, Taylor and Odebert for Rodriguez, Gudmundsson and Admouni. Beto was the first player involved as McNeil whipped a ball toward the big centre forward but Esteve was strong in the challenge.

The Goodison crowd was all over Michael Oliver after he refused to give Beto a foul for a challenge from Berge. It was outside of the box so no VAR to help. The changes for Burnley were not having any impact and Berge was then in the referees book for holding back Beto. Five additional minutes was announced. Burnley pressed for an equalizer which opened them up for a counter attack but the Blues lacked pace.

A corner kick was taken short and when Garner laid off a ball for McNeil he was taken down but Michael Oliver again refused to budge. Burnley were pinning the Blues back and a late corner saw Muric come forwardbut Coleman was there to clear the ball. Michael Oliver looked at his watch and had seen enough as he blew the whistle to secure the three points for the home side.

Man of the Match - Dominic Calvert Lewin made his own luck today. Throughout his 85 minute appearance he was tirelessly hounding and flicking the ball forward. The goal came out of nothing and it would have been easy to take a rest and head into the half time break.

Instant Reaction

Today we saw what would classically be called an ugly win. A lack of quality going forward from both teams was obvious and the difference was really the excellent work at the back where Branthwaite and Tarkowski marshalled the back line with confidence and effort. Three huge points was the reward as Everton get their first win of 2024 and move to 29 points but Luton’s late win keeps them just 4 points behind.

Sometimes it is difficult to explain how a striker’s success comes and goes. Last week, Calvert Lewin stepped up and took his penalty with confidence. Today, at the end of a dour first half, his work and effort saw him shut down the goalkeeper and get a lucky bounce to open the scoring in a match that needed something to get it going. His effort to be doing this thankless work with seconds left in the extra time should be commended and his reward was appropriate.

James Garner and Andre Gomes were paired up in midfield after both Andre Onana and Idrissa Gueye were unavailable for the match. Gomes had made a difference in his substitute appearance at Newcastle and even without his missing teammates, he was expecting a start. The challenge is finding the balance and what Gomes brings in passing we lose in pace. When Gomes goes forward he is then supporting Calvert Lewin with Doucoure who also has little pace. This lack of pace gave Burnley the chance to play a high line and took out any chance of us counter attacking with any zip.

Against Newcastle we were chasing the game and it forced Dyche into an early change and he also made multiple changes. Today we were in the lead and had an extra player but the changes were slow to come even as the team showed clear signs of tiredness. Against Newcastle, Chermitti was given a chance and his pace was part of our resurgence in the match. He needs to be given another chance and Dyche needs to look at giving some younger legs a chance.

Everton were called for offside ten times in the match. We cannot give the possession away in such an easy way. Looking down the line and being called for offside should not happen so often. This is about concentration and focus. We need to raise our game to give ourselves a better chance of success. Before today we had been called offside 70 times this season which was 4th in the league. We added 10 more to that today.