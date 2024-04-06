Everton vs Burnley: Starting Lineups | DCL, Gomes & Young start, Onana & Gana out

Starting Lineups

Everton - Amadou Onana is out injured while Idrissa Gana Gueye misses out for personal reasons. Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Andre Gomes & Ashley Young are all starting.

Burnley -

Today's XI to take on the Toffees pic.twitter.com/pmfPmdRMyI — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) April 6, 2024

Preview

Everton can consider themselves very fortunate to have come away from Newcastle midweek with a point given how they had let the depleted home side run roughshod all over them for about three quarters of the game. Sean Dyche’s conservative tactics have continued to permeate throughout the squad to the point where any attacking adventure looks to have been drilled out of the players heads.

Vincent Kompany’s mindset of his way or the highway (back down to the Championship) had not paid off dividends until very recently, but is it too late for the Clarets?

Both Blues wins against Burnley this season have come from letting the Clarets have the ball and self-destruct, but they do look a sharper outfit in recent weeks having potted seven goals in three games, and one gets the feeling that if the Blues let them control possession at Goodison Park, the crowd just might get restless enough to turn on the home side. What will Dyche do?

Match Details

Competition: Premier League Matchweek 31

Date and start time: Saturday, April 6th at 7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m ET / 3:00 p.m. BST

Stadium: Goodison Park, Liverpool, England, United Kingdom

Capacity: 39,572

Weather: 61°F/16°C, partly cloudy, 4% chance of precipitation, 24 mph winds

How to Watch/Listen

TV: Peacock - United States; N/A - United Kingdom; Fubo - Canada, SuperSport MaXimo 3, Star Sports Select 2

Radio: evertontv, SiriusXM FC

Live stream: Fubo, Universo Now, ESPN Play Sur, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, RUSH, Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Gamethread: There will be no live blog for this game - our coverage will resume with the Instant Reaction and Match Recap soon after the final whistle.

*Royal Blue Mersey has affiliate partnerships and may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links provided.

Information from LiveSoccerTV.com

Last Meeting

The two teams have already played twice this season, the Blues romping to a 3-0 League Cup win earlier in the season before picking up a 2-0 win away at Burnley, in what was Sean Dyche’s last league win, back in mid-December. Amadou Onana featured as a scorer in both games while the Clarets showed their setpiece vulnerabilities with James Tarkowski and Michael Keane also nabbing goals.