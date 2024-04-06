Everton vs Burnley: The Opposition View | Toffees look to take crucial six-pointer from Clarets

Everton need a win and three points. This has been a constant refrain from Toffees supporters since mid-December 2023, and it remains the mantra one week in April 2024.

Sean Dyche’s seat is hotter than it has probably ever been in Merseyside, but that doesn’t mean he's in danger of getting the sack either. The sense is that he will finish out the campaign no matter what; as the team seems to have a positive chance of remaining in the Premier League for another season, not many Blues fans can be heard making too much noise on the topic.

But should Dyche lose to his old team and the current 19th-positioned team in the Premier League, the complaints might get louder - and who knows? Burnley started out the season in a quite rotten way to be frank, but have since shown some fight and passion; while they’ve not lost a match across the last several weeks, their football is becoming prettier - as was seen last season in the Championship.

Yet Everton have found some better fortune at points over the last several weeks. If goals for Beto or DCL can jump start them each, the team will easily cruise into another Premier League season - yet we cannot know for sure that this will happen yet.

Who will ultimately win on Saturday? Well, only time can tell us, of course.

Ahead of Saturday’s match, we spoke to writer, podcaster, and Clarets fan Jonny Bentley:

RBM: To begin, Burnley have continued to have a hard season in their return to the Premier League; what is the feeling like around Turf Moor, the team and the supporters right now?

JB: Recent performances have given some life to the supporters. Vincent Kompany’s men are unbeaten in four and have performed well in each of those matches. While three draws isn’t ideal for a club trying to climb out of the relegation zone, the unbeaten run has demonstrated that the players are trying hard to pull off a great escape.

RBM: Which players have shone even during a tough year?

JB: Sander Berge has stood out as a reliable option in the middle of the park. He is well balanced in his attributes and has been let down by the deficiencies of those around him. Wilson Odobert and Luka Koleosho were the other blossoming performers. Both 19-year-olds have performed beyond their years, continually looking to take the initiative when others wouldn’t. Koleosho’s long-term injury in December has been a real blow for the Clarets.

RBM: What hope does the team feel they have to stay in the Premier League for another year?

JB: A lot of the optimism rests on Saturday’s result. A win could propel a promotion push but a loss would almost certainly knock the stuffing out of the most optimistic fans. Everton are in a rut and Burnley need to capitalise on that. The recent draw against Wolves did foreshadow a feeling of frustration if Burnley are to slip away. Everyone put in a real shift but there was a glaring lack of creative invention when players made it into the final third.

RBM: Why hasn’t this side been able to replicate their form from last season in the Championship? Is it just down to the form and quality of the players?

JB: The majority of the team that won promotion was strangely purged and the players that came in were unable to take the club forward. Most of this season’s problems stem from a poor summer of recruitment. Misguided spending has left the Clarets with an unbalanced squad, and it has had some fans questioning whether or not last season’s team would have actually fared better right now.

RBM: What will this team look like should they find themselves back in the Championship next season?

JB: Odobert is likely to be a big-money sale after impressing on his first season in England. He will headline a modest list of expected departures as the club will want to sell before buying. Charlie Taylor will probably leave on a free transfer and Josh Brownhill may also depart. Aro Muric, Jordan Beyer, Sander Berge, and Zeki Amdouni could all seek exits. Kompany should be left with a mix of the players who featured this season and a selection of new, young talent that has been scouted. An instant return to the top-flight would be the bare minimum expectation after such a disappointing campaign this time around.

RBM: How do you expect Burnley to set up on Saturday, and which players do you think can cause Everton the most issues?

JB: In the flexible 4-4-2 shape that Kompany has settled on this season. It will probably be the same team that played Wolves but Lorenz Assignon may come in for Taylor at left-back. Lyle Foster is a real handful and could cause problems. David Fofana is also a livewire and Kompany may elect to start both together after doing so for the first time earlier in the week.

RBM: Finally, what’s your prediction for Saturday’s game?

JB: I fancy an Everton win simply because Sean Dyche feels like he is Kompany’s kryptonite. I hope to be proven wrong!

Our thanks to Jonny for his time.