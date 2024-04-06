Everton vs Burnley: Opposition Analysis | Day of Decision

Everton managed to scramble a late equalizer on Tuesday evening at St. James’s Park, salvaging a decent point from another mostly tepid performance. Newcastle United were missing an awful lot of players, presenting the Blues with about as big of an opportunity to gain a result as they could have asked for, but it still took a penalty award for the visitors to escape with a draw.

For more than an hour the depleted Magpies had been much the better side, the Toffees only really competing when the hosts began to tire. Still, a very solid result for the struggling Merseysiders, who must now attempt to end their search for a win for the fourteenth consecutive time of asking this afternoon.

Arriving at what figures to be a very lively Goodison Park will be Sean Dyche’s old team — Burnley.

Form

Vincent Kompany romped to a Championship title victory last term and the club’s US owners helped him prepare for the Premier League in the summer transfer window, spending a net €107m, in what was a surprisingly major overhaul of a successful squad. Of the 15 incoming players, eight have been impactful, with young goalkeeper James Trafford, experienced midfielder Sander Berge, centre half Dara O’Shea and forward Zeki Amdouni having accumulated the most minutes on the pitch of the entire team.

Other additions have either proven to not be good enough and have either barely played, been dropped or, in the case of defender Jordan Beyer - a €15m acquisition from Borussia Monchengladbach - succumbed to injury. On the way out were a few leftovers from Dyche’s old side who hadn’t been discarded last term — notably veteran striker Ashley Barnes and ageing fullback Matt Lowton.

Burnley’s somewhat scattergun approach to reinforcing the team, predominantly with younger players and those from Europe, saw them woefully unprepared for the rigours of the top flight. A rough opening to the campaign saw them ship eleven goals in three heavy defeats. The Clarets could manage only a draw from their first six games, before taking a win over fellow promoted side, Luton Town. Following that success, another six straight losses followed, before they managed a comparatively solid spell, winning two and drawing one from five matches.

Reinforcements arrived in January, in the form of loan deals for central defender Maxime Esteve, right back Lorenz Assignon and young Chelsea striker David Fofana, all of whom have become regulars. Despite this, Burnley’s run of nine games from Boxing Day to early March saw them pick up just a couple of draws, with the side looking doomed to suffer relegation. However, they’ve started to pick up form recently, remaining unbeaten in their last four, collecting a win over Brentford and showing character to battle back against Chelsea, when unfortunate to see a player sent off just 40 minutes in.

Last time out, the Clarets were again victims of poor officiating, Wolverhampton Wanderers scoring from a free kick awarded for a non-existent foul. The visitors arrive at Goodison in penultimate spot in the table, on 19 points, six from safety.

Style of Play

Kompany settled on a 4-4-2 formation around the end of Autumn, though it is a fluid system with one of the strikers dropping deep to link play. The Belgian favours the ball control style which he learned at Manchester City, under Pep Guardiola, utilizing inverted fullbacks and playing out of defence.

They’ve managed a 45.8% share of possession, ranking 12th, which isn’t at all bad for a promoted side and rank similarly in terms of passing success, with 79.1%. So far, so good, but the Clarets have found penetrating the final third difficult, as evidenced by the 11.0 shots they generate per game, above only fellow strugglers Sheffield United. Only 14% of their passes are long, though this has increased of late since Arijanet Muric replaced Trafford in goal.

The Lancastrians have scored just 32 times during the campaign (one more than Everton), from an xG (Expected Goals) metric of 31.4, about on a par. They have, however generated an accumulated xG of 5.7 over their last three games, scoring seven goals. They’ve offered little threat from set-pieces all season - scoring four, which ranks joint 17th and have only registered one goal from a counterattacking situation, despite possessing some quick players.

Burnley have often been architects of their own disaster, being caught in possession when playing out from the back, which has led to the team facing an average of 15.5 attempts per 90 minutes. They’ve conceded 66 times - ahead of only the Blades - from an xGA (Expected Goals Allowed) of 55.6 — a severe underperformance partially explained by Trafford’s vulnerability as a shot-stopper and the number of bad positions the defence has often been placed in. The Clarets are poor at defending set-pieces, having shipped 16 goals from such situations, ranking 19th.

Player Assessment

Muric has made a major difference, since replacing Trafford, starting the last three games and figuring to continue guarding the sticks. Whereas Trafford had conceded 5.4 more goals than data models suggest he should, the giant Kosovan has prevented 2.4 more than expected, though this is admittedly a small dataset. Unlike the former Manchester City academy graduate, Muric is much more of a conventional goalkeeper, happy to kick long rather than overplaying out of defence.

Jacob Bruun Larsen has been an ever-present recently, propping up on both wings. The 25-year-old has scored twice in the last three games and leads the team with 3.68 SCA (Shot-Creating Actions) per 90 minutes. He dribbles a lot, though not with great success (35.1%), but manages 2.41 carries into the opposition area per game.

Solution

Everton enter this game in an odd, paradoxical position, needing a win desperately, yet potentially being better served playing as they have for most of the season and in both of their two victories over Burnley this term, in the Carabao Cup and the league, which resulted in 3-0 and 2-0 victories respectively. However, much has changed in the intervening months. Burnley have added three new starters to their lineup and changed their goalkeeper and with that, their approach.

They now look a little more sturdy - not routinely giving up possession in disastrous areas due to overplaying in their own third - and are also showing more bite in attack. They’ve left it very late — too late perhaps, but are at last appearing to be a somewhat competitive in the Premier League. Everton, in the interim have found winning games a nebulous pursuit. If the Blues were clearly the superior outfit several months ago, then the gap has narrowed considerably.

It may not be enough to simply sit off the visitors and wait for them to make costly errors under pressure, which has been Dyche’s modus operandi all season. The Blues boss may have to play more assertively than is his preference, in order to put pressure on what is still a vulnerable defence. Everton aren’t going to suddenly transform into some free-flowing footballing outfit, but if they can step into Burnley, press them aggressively from the opening whistle, fire in crosses from the wings and get players into the box, then that will be a start.

As for the starting eleven, I’d like to see Seamus Coleman, or even (gulp) Nathan Patterson lining up at right back, instead of the attacking vacuum that is Ben Godfrey. Jack Harrison will probably come back in for Ashley Young - who played the full 90 only a few days ago - and if the winger is given some overlapping support, then his chances of offering something in the final third will increase markedly. Dominic Calvert-Lewin retains his place and hopefully can bag a few more goals before the season ends, now he’s finally ended his long drought.

Abdoulaye Doucoure is offering little currently and needs switching out. For a game in which Everton must seek to control proceedings, Andre Gomes should be given a start behind the striker. It’s likely James Garner will occupy one of the midfield berths, alongside either Amadou Onana, or Idrissa Gueye. Everton have the quality to take the game to the visitors, who are still fighting hard to stay in the division and I feel if they are to get that win, at long last, then they will need to be positive. If the Blues set up passively, then I fear the worst.

Prediction: Everton 2 Burnley 1

Stats provided courtesy of fbref.com, whoscored.com and transfermarkt.co.uk