Everton vs Burnley: Match Preview | This feels big

Everton host relegation rivals Burnley on Saturday in what is likely to be a pivotal encounter at the foot of the Premier League.

The Toffees go into the game in 16th place and four points clear of Luton in 18th. Burnley are three points further back in 19th.

It is the start of what will be a decisive few weeks for Sean Dyche’s side, with the outcome of their second independent commission hearing for breaching Premier League PSR rules expected on Monday.

That could yield another points deduction, making it even more vital that the team start picking up wins. But it is so long since they did so I’m beginning to forget what is feels like.

You have to go back to mid-December for their last league victory - ironically against Burnley - with Tuesday’s draw at Newcastle making it a club-record 13 Premier League games without a win. An unwanted now shed from the shoulders of the infamous Mike Walker.

They can at least take some momentum and confidence from the game at St James’ Park given their improved second half display and late leveller from the spot by Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

It was Calvert-Lewin’s first goal since October and will hopefully lift a hefty weight off his shoulders as we dive head first into the season run-in.

Everton’s form at Goodison this season has not been good enough, yielding just three league wins. But it is their home form that will likely decide their fate, with Nottingham Forest, Sheffield United and Brentford all to arrive in L4 in the next few weeks.

Fan group the 1878s have once again been doing some magnificent work arranging flags and banners to be in place before kick-off, with fans urged to be in the ground by 2.45pm to give the players a raucous welcome.

Here we go again...

The opposition

After blitzing the Championship last season things have not gone to plan for Burnley this year - though there are signs they may just be turning things around.

They head to Goodison Park unbeaten in four games, including credible draws at West Ham, their best run of form of the campaign so far.

Vincent Kompany has refused to alter his footballing philosophy all year despite poor results but may finally be getting rewarded - but is it all too late?

Defeat on Saturday would open up a 10-point game between themselves and Everton and leave them six points adrift of safety with just six games left.

Tricky trips to Spurs and Man Utd await, as do games against Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest. They will probably need to win both of those latter games - and at Goodison - to give themselves a chance.

Previous meeting

Burnley 0-2 Everton, 16 December 2023

It is incredible to think that Everton’s win at Turf Moor four months ago is the last time they tasted victory in the Premier League. First half goals from Amadou Onana and Michael Keane were enough and made it four on the spin.

What we would give for a similar run of results now.

Team news

Arnaut Danjuma is not expected to be fit in time to feature despite resuming training following an ankle injury.

Lewis Dobbin is also out with an ankle problem, but Andre Gomes is pushing for a start after impressing off the bench against Newcastle.

Seamus Coleman could also return after Sean Dyche admitted he was being “careful” with the full-back by resting him in midweek.

Dyche will also monitor the energy levels of the players in his squad who are observing Ramadan, including Idrissa Gueye, Amadou Onana, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Danjuma and Youssef Chermiti.

What they said

Everton manager Sean Dyche: “There’s an energy about playing at home. There certainly should be, and I think there is with the team; there is with the fans. I’m absolutely full of admiration for the fans here because they support, and they travel in numbers all over the place, and they go to the home games in numbers.

“It’s our job and our responsibility to give them what they want, and that’s winning football matches.

“The noise from the fans is tremendous at times. I think we’ve had too many (home games) get away from us this season. Early season, I thought we were performing as well as I’ve seen in my time here, but we couldn’t win a game because we weren’t taking our chances.

“We have to keep the performance levels high, particularly at home, and the fans help with that.”

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany: “Every Premier League game is tough, there are no easy games. We just have to prepare to the best we can and be aware of their strengths and and seize the opportunities we get.

“We play it like any other Premier League game, there is only so much we can control. We just need to be ready on the day to take on the fight and we have a team that is willing to do that.

“Playing at Goodison Park, a big atmosphere, these are the type of games that you want to play and that the team will be well up for, I’m sure of.”

Final word

This really feels like a must win game if Everton are to not avoid a really, really nervy end to the season. They regularly fail to take these opportunities to give themselves some breathing space, let’s hope things are different this time.