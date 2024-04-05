Friday’s Everton News: Dyche talks Burnley return, Lacroix linked

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Check out some behind-the-scenes clips from Everton’s draw against Newcastle.

“There’s an energy about playing at home. There certainly should be, and I think there is with the team; there is with the fans. I’m absolutely full of admiration for the fans here because they support, and they travel in numbers all over the place, and they go to the home games in numbers. It’s our job and our responsibility to give them what they want, and that’s winning football matches,” says Dyche. [EFC]

Dyche also provided an update on the current squad fitness. [EFC]

Hear more from the manager below.

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany previews tomorrow’s crucial clash. [Barron’s]

Too little too late, but the Premier League may look to get rid of point deductions in the future. [Daily Mail]

Blues linked with 23-year-old Wolfsburg defender Maxence Lacroix. [SportWitness via BILD]

Theo Walcott has his say on Everton’s chances of survival this season. [BBC]

What to Watch

Plenty of action from all over today before Everton’s match against Burnley tomorrow.

Full schedule of games here.

Follow Us

Twitter | Threads | Facebook