Newcastle United 1-1 Everton: Three Takeaways | A Pause Before the Storm

A Lucky Escape

I wrote in some detail after the AFC Bournemouth fiasco how the repetitive post-match excuses posited by Sean Dyche could be viewed with some scepticism. There’s only so long you can complain about a broken-down old car before you come to realize that the car isn’t going to miraculously run smoothly one morning, just by virtue of inserting the key into the ignition in exactly the same way as previously. At some stage, there has to be recognition that maybe the car needs replacing - or in Everton’s case there needs to be a shakeup in the methods the team is using to attempt to win games.

The manager did make a raft of changes, a no-brainer in the reinstatement of Vitalii Mykolenko at left back, the hard to take issue with selections of Beto and Idrissa Gueye and the more questionable inclusion of Ashley Young on the right side of midfield. Ben Godfrey’s continued inclusion in the side is beyond my understanding, however, and has to cast serious doubt about Nathan Patterson's future at the club, should Dyche continue in his role beyond the end of the campaign.

But, did we see any real changes to the team’s setup and approach at St. James’s Park on Tuesday night? I didn’t see any. Against a Newcastle United side ravaged by injury and suspension - missing at least 12 players - the Blues struggled once again. There was more intensity apparent than at the Vitality Stadium a few days earlier, but that was about it. The game plan was the same as always, regardless as to how effective it was — or wasn’t. The Magpies were patched up, but after an ugly opening by both, put the visitors under pressure and took the lead in the 15th minute via Alexander Isak.

There was no real reaction from Everton, who rode out some late goalmouth action to make it to the dressing room just down by one. It appeared a change for the second half could be in order, but the team trotted back out unchanged and were fortunate to not concede a second just prior to the hour mark, Dan Burn being ruled marginally offside. Dyche finally acted with a triple substitution and the influx of fresh legs seemed to make a difference, James Garner striking the woodwork, but Mykolenko then having to clear off the line a minute later, when Isak should really have scored.

The Blues were more in the game after the changes, though much of that may have been due to fatigue in their opponents, Newcastle having almost no options on the bench. The penalty, awarded in the 88th minute, was well converted by Dominic Calvert-Lewin, finally ending the striker’s grim goalless run. Young vigorously protested the foul - which may have something to do with the player spending much of his career at teams used to winning, not something his teammates have much experience of.

Evaluation of the Boss

Has the manager taken this side as far as he can? Talk of replacing him, given a lot of credence due to Everton’s current pitiful sequence of winless league games, is absurd, given how few matches remain to be played. Statistically, very teams meaningfully improve when changing manager so late in the season - beyond February, in fact. Putting aside the monetary expense involved in disposing of yet another manager (sacking Frank Lampard and his staff cost £7m in payoffs, for example) and the question of who would even be available in April, the lack of anyone empowered to make such a decision renders any debate moot.

But, is Dyche the man to lead this team after the conclusion of the campaign, however it ends up? I’m not seeing anything to suggest he is. The side has become prosaic, hyper-focused on Plan A, with no Plan B in sight, or even existence. Amadou Onana was hauled off after an hour, not looking too happy about it. He’d been anonymous, though the same could be said of everyone else in Royal Blue, but that this touted player - apparently much sought after by elite clubs - is struggling to find a place in Dyche’s team says it all. Onana’s skillset - that of potentially an outstanding deep controlling midfielder - just isn’t what is valued by the boss.

That Onana isn’t a key man in Dyche’s system points the way to what this side will end up looking like should the current man stay at the helm much longer. It’s bothered me how little the former Burnley man had utilised Arnaut Danjuma, before the winger’s injury and he is nowhere near as important a player for Everton as Onana is. Danjuma, all pace, skill on the ball and attacking intent - qualities otherwise lacking in this side - could barely get a kick, Dyche instead overwhelmingly preferring the more workmanlike Dwight McNeil and Jack Harrison, neither of whom have impressed all season.

It’s hard to envisage what Everton’s financial situation will look like in the summer, as this will be entirely dependant on who the club’s eventual owners will be. The league’s PSR straightjacket will be gone, replaced by a wage cap which may help the Blues in their efforts at a needed squad rebuild. I don’t think Dyche should have any part in that. The new ownership should be looking at potential candidates to replace him, those more aligned with building a team capable of playing with a little more flair and ambition than we’ve seen of late. Somebody capable of leading the club into their brand new stadium and, it is to be hoped, a bold new era.

Day of Judgment

A point away at St. James’s Park has to be considered a solid result, given the divergent paths both teams have been on over the past two years or so. Since November 2021, the Magpies have entered what has to be looked upon as an exciting period for a club that had been relegated twice in the previous dozen years and shown little ambition at boardroom level for a long time. Everton, on the other hand have entered the downside of the Farhad Moshiri era (there was an upside?) and slid from the lofty perch of “best of the rest” to battling against the drop, for the third season in a row - with a few transitory flirtations with improvement in between.

So, yes this is where the Toffees are now, in a position where a fortunate draw away against a depleted Newcastle side has to be celebrated - if not enthusiastically, then at least in the grim knowledge of the team’s limitations. But, this was Everton’s 13th league game without a win and even should they somehow escape a further points deduction due to another breach of the league’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules, they will need to pick up some wins before the end of the campaign.

Much focus has been placed on the team’s remaining home games, ostensibly containing some highly winnable fixtures. First of these is Burnley’s visit to Goodison Park at the weekend. The Clarets have appeared doomed for ages, but arrive on Merseyside on the back of a four game unbeaten run, during which they’ve been on the receiving end of a some dubious officiating which has cost them points, as was the case on Tuesday against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Terribly easy to play against when they’ve faced the Blues this season, in a routine 3-0 Carabao Cup win at Goodison in November, followed by a comfortable 1-0 victory at Turf Moor, that’s no longer quite the case. Previously devoid of any end product from their possession-heavy style of football, they’ve scored seven in their past four outings (compared to Everton’s three) and are still playing with the belief they can yet beat the drop, under their super-positive manager Vincent Kompany. They will not just roll over and make this easy.

The Toffees are going to have to play with more aggression and confidence than has been seen in recent outings, if they are to get three points on Saturday. Everton have managed only three league wins at home this term, however, the last of which occurred almost four months ago, over Chelsea. Knowing that Burnley will want to get on the ball and attempt to dictate play, Dyche’s regular tactical approach may be a sensible one, but can they just sit back and look to catch the visitors out in transition, given how events have played out now for such a lengthy stretch?