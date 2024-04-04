Thursday’s Everton News: Newcastle draw reaction, stadium update, Under-19s praise

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

The national media react to Everton’s 1-1 draw with Newcastle United in the Premier League on Tuesday. [Echo]

Dominic Calvert-Lewin believes Everton can build momentum from Tuesday’s result at St. James’ Park – and insists his crucial equaliser can provide a platform to “open the tap” in front of goal. [EFC]

Everton are once again being tipped to be in the running to recruit Juventus winger Samuel Iling-Junior this summer. [4th Official]

Andre Gomes has sent a message to Everton fans after helping the Toffees secure an important point against Newcastle United. [X]

Sean Dyche questioned the length of time that it took for VAR to decide on the eventual penalty for Everton. [X]

Our @evertonincanada attempts a personal pilgrimage back to Goodison Park to watch the Merseyside Derby, a final farewell that creates moments of pain and joy on the way. [RBM]

Pat Nevin was more than willing to give plaudits to Sean Dyche after the Newcastle match:

“Can I mention one thing about Sean Dyche? He actually did a couple things really special tonight. He always plays the same system, it’s a 4-4-1-1, but when he had to change it tonight they went 4-1-4-1 and then he went 4-4-2 and then he went 4-2-4.

Look at that support on a Tuesday night away to #NUFC brilliantly loyal well done boys and girls https://t.co/ygjPQzabMP — Richie Gillham (@RWGbluenose) April 2, 2024

And we sometimes ignore Sean Dyche, he plays one certain way, but hey he makes changes as well and as the Burnley fans know, the ginger Mourinho, he’s got some tricks of his own.” [Spotify]

The latest installment of “My Everton” has been released. [EFC]

James Tarkowski reflects on the Newcastle draw and the importance of the point gained. [Echo]

Everton legend Neville Southall has refused to blame Sean Dyche and the current players after they recorded an unwanted club record. [Liverpool World]

Vote for Everton’s goal of the month here.

Everton is a grand old club, trampled into the ground by the actions of a few. [iNews]

Across the Mersey pic.twitter.com/Ub3pqoBCy0 — Everton Stadium (@EvertonStadium) April 3, 2024

Everton’s youngsters have again found themselves being praised in Germany after winning the Champions Trophy this week according to academy director Chris Adamson. [Sport Witness]

Reaction from Eddie Howe and Sean Dyche after Everton’s dramatic late equaliser earned them a valuable point. [Premier League]

