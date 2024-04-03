Wednesday’s Everton News: Fall out and reactions from Newcastle draw, 777 takeover latest

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Everton draw Newcastle United 1-1. Here’s how it happened. [RBM]

Watch the highlights below.

“There was a lot of noise around them (Newcastle) about injuries, but you could see they still put out a very strong side. They can score goals, and they have got some players who are in form...to bounce back after a really disappointing end of the game on Saturday, and then give that performance in the second half, is very pleasing,” says Sean Dyche. [EFC]

Hear from James Tarkowski following the point. [EFC]

Everton’s latest financial accounts may cause even bigger issues down the line. [iNews]

Ashley Young was incredulous that it required a VAR review for the foul on him to be called a penalty -

“It was a tough gig out there. It was so blatant, I just couldn’t work out that he hadn’t given it straight away.” [Echo]

The Magpies appeared to be targeting Ben Godfrey on the Everton right as a week point. [TNT Sports, via Goodison News]

