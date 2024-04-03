My Goodison Curse, and Blessing

Four years ago, I was excited to be making a journey home to Liverpool, my hometown. Joe Jackson said it best when he reflected on his hometown:

So sometimes when the music stops

I seem to hear a distant sound

Of waves and seagulls

Football crowds and church bells

And I . . .

want to go back to my home town.

I was heading for the waves and seagulls but as I boarded the plane, I was unaware that this would be the start of what I am now calling My Goodison Curse.

I was born in Liverpool in 1963 and by about the time I turned five I was heading down Gwladys Street with my dad to watch Everton play with the likes of Alan Ball, Colin Harvey, and Howard Kendall. I was lucky enough to see most of the home matches during our title winning season of 1969/1970. It was only my young age that prevented me from going to the European Cup matches the following season. They were halcyon days that I remember fondly, possibly because they were fleeting.

At the end of 1972, my parents decided that our future lay in Canada. We jumped a plane and my connection to the team faded as the airplane’s contrails grew behind me. I would proudly wear my Everton shirt that my sister Sandra would bring to me when she visited Canada. But the challenge to support the team was not because I didn’t have blue blood running through my veins, rather it was because the coverage of football in Canada was almost nonexistent at the time.

The incredible 1980s success of the team was seen in Canada only when Everton made it to the FA Cup final as that was the only TV coverage that we had available to us. That would all change when the Premier League was created and television coverage became available across the world. It was also when technology was bringing our world together as the internet became a source of information and connection with my team.

I was finally able to follow the team that I loved and my passion only grew as the years passed. We may not have won trophies since 1995, but my support for the team has only grown. That support has given me reason to return to Liverpool on a number of occasions and the timing of my visits inevitably is connected to the Everton fixture list.

One of my most vivid memories of my time in England was being forced into the boys pen for a Derby match in 1971. My dad felt it was too dangerous for me to sit on the bar as I had done previously. I have no memory of the match as I hid in the back, fearful of being eaten up by the other lads who were regulars in the cage!

My desire to see a match between Everton and Liverpool at Goodison was always on my list of things that needed to happen. As the plans for a move to the new stadium started to take shape my chances of getting to the match was dwindling so in 2020 I booked a flight, got tickets, and headed across the pond.

This is where My Goodison Curse started. Everything seemed to be in order and my visit included time with family, concerts, and other opportunities to visit places from my youth. The match was scheduled for the second week of March, so I was staying in Liverpool in the days leading up to the match.

There was news coverage of a problem that was taking shape in China and as the match drew closer that concern heightened. Never would I have thought that two days before the game was to take place, it would be postponed, I was stunned.

Everton Football Club were very supportive and did provide a refund for my ticket so that it would not be more salt in my wound. I was able to get a flight back to Canada and we all know what happened over the next two years.

After travel became possible after the pandemic, I knew that I only had one more chance to get to Goodison Park to see the derby. The Everton Stadium was on its way to completion, and there was an expectation that the team would be moving to the new stadium sometime in the 24/25 season.

Once again, I attempted to get tickets. First, by speaking to the club. I told them that I wanted to purchase tickets for the match. I am an Official Member and I knew that I would have to wait for a window to open before I could get the tickets. However, the curse was once again causing me grief. I found out that in order to get a ticket for the derby match, I was required to have a ticket history. This is very difficult when you are 3368 miles away. I had been back home in August 2023 and saw three of the preseason matches. I had gotten the tickets through the club, but I was told that these did not qualify as a ticket history.

Everton have fans all across the world and I believe that there should be a way for international members to get tickets so that they can travel and that they will be able to see the team that they love.

Wrexham have a growing number international supporters as a result of the TV program about the team. I was pleased to see that they have set aside a certain number of tickets for their international supporters and they have a window to purchase tickets in limited quantities before it goes back to the local supporters in the UK. When Everton move to the new stadium, perhaps the club would consider a small number being offered to international fans.....sorry, back to the story and down from the soap box!

After I knew that I would not be getting my ticket through the club I was desperate enough to turn to other options and although I had to pay a price, I did get tickets in the Gwladys Street End for the match this past month. It is recent history, so I know that you are aware of the fact that this match was also postponed because of Liverpool‘s FA Cup run.

I had bought tickets, I had traveled, and once again, the curse had hit. This was getting personal but the one thing that I have always done is to make the best of whatever happens and over the past two weeks I have done exactly that.

I did not get to see the men’s derby but I did get to be in the Gwladys Street End to watch the women’s derby. It may not have had any goals but is did allow me to get into the stadium and see my team play. Also, I travelled to Manchester and visited the National Football Museum and saw many Everton greats in their place of honour.

I walked through Stanley Park between Goodson Park and Anfield, and even went on a tour of Liverpool’s stadium in my Everton jacket. I knew I would take some stick, but I also knew I was more than ready to give it back, reminding the tour guides that this ground was ours first!

I was also able to see the Everton Stadium again, and was in awe once again at the sheer size and beauty of our future home. At the entrance the first thing I was struck by was the sheer number of people on the site working in the area just around the entrance. Where the stonework was being laid, there must have been 50 workers involved.

The meticulous work that is being done to build the state of the art facility at the same time that the heritage of the area is being preserved, is something that we should be proud of. I watched as two stonemasons laid the final stones on top of one of the new gates. The wall had been sliced, deconstructed, catalogued, and then returned to their rightful place. The only difference was the presence of our new turnstiles below the wall.

The one thing that I am most thankful for was my opportunity to meet and talk to, some incredible Evertonians, who reminded me of how special the people of Liverpool have always been. I wore my Everton jacket most of the time that I was in the city, and this often was the starting point for a conversation with the people around me.

I was standing in a supermarket, choosing some cheese, and a fellow next to me started talking when he saw my Everton jacket. Our meeting took place shortly after Forest had been charged and had a points deduction imposed on them. We stood in the cheese section, probably blocking others from getting to their favourite cheese, but we didn’t care because we were talking about our team.

One of the reasons that I wanted to get to the match was to visit St. Luke’s Church, where the Everton Heritage Society have their exhibition of Everton memorabilia. Their Life President and founder is David France who has the largest collection of Everton memorabilia in the world. As a result of the derby postponement, the church was closed.

My good fortune was courtesy of another Evertonian. Richie Gillham graciously offered to open the church after he had finished work. The curse turned into a blessing as I was able to get inside and see some incredible memorabilia related to the club and its history.

Richie is a passionate Evertonian, who is working to protect the heritage of our club. The amount of time that he volunteers to do this work as Secretary of the Society, including his time on match days, writing for their website and also being a member of the Everton Fan Advisory Board should be commended. I say thank you Richie.

I was in a bookshop called Cavern Books, which is located in Wynbunbury just south of Liverpool. It turned out that the owner, Harry Madden, is a season-ticket holder in the Gwladys Street End and has been for his entire life. When he saw my jacket we stood and talked about our team, our current malaise, but most importantly, our memories of matches gone by and players that have long since retired or passed on. We stood talking for a long time, but it seemed like mere minutes. He even offered to help me in my quest to get back to Goodison for what will be the final season. Perhaps Harry, a good natured supporter and lifelong blue, will help me break my Goodison Curse.

Twice I have had the curse strike, but that will not prevent me from trying again to make it back to Goodison for one final derby match. I need to feel the stadium shake, I need to hear the siren sound, Z Cars playing and I need to stand in the Gwladys Street End one final time. The curse struck again, but I was blessed to have had two weeks in a city that I love. A city that has Evertonians in every corner.