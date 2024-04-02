Everton at Newcastle: kickoff time, starting lineups, TV schedule, live stream and how to watch online

Preview

Everton returned to action on Saturday and it was like they had never left. Sean Dyche served up the same drivel that has seen the club go without a win since December 2023. That the Blues are not sitting at the bottom of the table is a minor miracle and also testament to how poor most of the teams in the lower tier of the top flight are.

Tonight they travel to Newcastle United who have crashed back down to earth this season after their Champions League qualifying exploits last season under Eddie Howe. The Magpies are fighting to get back into Europe for next season and tend to play well at home, so expect a raucous atmosphere tonight.

Match Details

Competition: Premier League Matchweek 30

Date and start time: Tuesday, April 2nd at 11:30 a.m. PT / 2:30 p.m ET / 7:30 p.m. BST

Stadium: St. James Park, Newcastle, England, United Kingdom

Capacity: 52,000

Weather: 48°F/9°C, partly cloudy, 3% chance of precipitation, 5 mph winds

How to Watch/Listen

TV: USA Network - United States; TNT Sports 2 - United Kingdom; Fubo - Canada, beIN Sports HD 2, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Star Sports Select 1

Radio: evertontv, Talksport 2 Radio UK

Live stream: Fubo, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, Universo Now, discovery+, discovery+ App, ESPN Play Sur, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, RUSH, Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Gamethread: There will be no live blog for this game - our coverage will resume with the Instant Reaction and Match Recap soon after the final whistle.

Last Meeting

When the two teams met earlier this season at Goodison Park, the Blues won 2-0 in what was easily their highlight game of the season, especially Beto’s goal to seal the three points late on with a passing move that was greeted with a chorus of “Ole’s” from front to back, and then through to Beto again as he slid home his first league goal of the season. It’s all gone downhill from there on.

The Toffees last foray to St. James Park saw them beaten 1-0 when Frank Lampard was still in charge.