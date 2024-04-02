Newcastle v Everton: Match Preview | The long wait goes on

Even by Everton’s standards, last weekend was a classic.

Losing to a calamitous stoppage-time own goal on Saturday to equal a club-record run for winless games in the Premier League, the Toffees then dropped their latest financial results the following day, showing a loss of nearly £90m for the 2022-23 season.

It is important to note that those figures are not what will be used to calculate the Premier League profit and sustainability – there will be certain add-backs allowed. But it is still grim reading and paints a picture of a club struggling under the weight of creaking finances.

The hope is that this represents the nadir and next year’s accounts show signs of recovery. The stadium will be complete by then too, with all the financial benefits that will bring.

What is essential though is that the club remains in the Premier League in that time. Relegation is terrible for any team but for Everton, in their current state, it would be catastrophic.

Thoughts need to quickly refocus to matters on the pitch, where things have been equally grim. The Toffees are without a win in 12 Premier League games, equalling the record set by Mike Walker in 1994.

Remarkably they remain three points clear of the bottom three despite that dreadful run, so survival remains in their hands. But improvement is needed and quickly, especially with the result of the second independent commission hearing due by 8 April.

After Tuesday the Toffees then face the rest of the bottom six in their remaining eight games, starting with a huge match against Burnley at Goodison on Saturday.

There is no doubt that the morale of the fans is at rock bottom after three years of struggle. But it looks like there is little choice but to rise up for the fight again with the club once again dangling over the precipice.

The opposition

After a fine fourth-place finish last season this campaign has not gone to plan for Newcastle.

Despite yet more heavy investment from their Saudi owners, the Magpies crashed out of the Champions League at the group stage and currently find themselves in mid-table.

Their cause has not been helped by a horrendous injury list. Centre-backs Jamaal Lascelles and Sven Botman both suffered ACL injuries last month to join the likes of Nick Pope, Joelinton and Callum Wilson on the long-term injury list. Sandro Tonali is suspended for the season for breaching betting rules, while former Toffee Anthony Gordon will sit out Tuesday’s game after being shown two yellow cards against West Ham on Saturday.

Despite those absentees they still have a team littered with quality, including striker Alexander Isak and midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

They also have a decent recent record against the Toffees, winning five of the last seven meetings, including the last three at St James’ Park.

Previous meeting

Everton 3-0 Newcastle, 7 December 2023

Everton were in the middle of their four-game winning run when Newcastle arrived at Goodison in December and were swept away thanks to late goals from Dwight McNeil, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Beto.

Team news

Everton will hope to have Vitaly Mykolenko available after the full-back missed the trip to Bournemouth through illness.

Arnaut Danjuma and Lewis Dobbin also missed Saturday’s game and are unlikely to be ready to return against the Magpies.

What they said

Everton boss Sean Dyche: “We did a really good job tactically and with the delivery of the performance against them earlier in the season.

“We can’t rely on that, but it’s a good marker that it’s achievable to take these games on. We need to play well because there are no gimmes in the Premier League, and there are certainly not when you go to places like that.

“A lot of respect goes out to Eddie and what he’s done there, and his staff. I know a couple of players there – good people, obviously.

“It’s no easy task. We’ve got a pretty experienced group. A few are learning as they go, but we expect to go there and deliver a performance. We’ve had a knock ourselves and now it’s about correcting that.”

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe: “There was always that feeling that the season was alive but, of course, you have to win games and the more you don’t win, the more the season slips away very quickly.

“We know the quality of the league and we know how difficult it is to win consistently, but that’s what we’re chasing now.

“I always say the team is made up of the character of the players, and you could see the character shining through because I think without that, we were dead and buried and we wouldn’t have come back in the manner that we did.

“The spirit is still there and that’s the most important thing beyond anything. If you have spirit, you have a chance.”

Final word

It is difficult to have too much optimism given it is now four long months since Everton won a Premier League game. But the run has to end sometime, right?