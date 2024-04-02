Newcastle 1-1 Everton: Match Report & Instant Reaction | Calvert Lewin finally scores to earn valuable point

Coming into the match, Everton were on the longest current winless run in the Premier League, and a failure to win at Newcastle would have seen them break their team record of 12 games without victory, which was set between August and October 1994 under the infamous Mike Walker.

A visit to Newcastle looked challenging with the Magpies winning the previous 5 fixtures at St. James’ Park. Everton had won the first meeting this year in a comfortable 3-0 victory during their four match December renaissance. The bookies had the bar codes strongly favoured but there still needed to be a match.

Team News

Sean Dyche was pleased to have Vitalii Mykolenko back after illness. He made four changes with Vitalii Mykolenko, Ashley Young, Idrissa Gana-Gueye and Beto all returning to the starting line-up. Godfrey, Harrison, DCL and Coleman were the players making way. Forwards Arnaut Danjuma and Lewis Dobbin missed out through injury.

Harvey Barnes was rewarded for his goal-scoring appearance off the bench at the weekend with a start for Newcastle. Emil Krafth, Lewis Hall and Elliot Anderson also came in. Anthony Gordon was unavailable to face his former club as he was serving his one-match ban. Miguel Almiron, Tino Livramento and Kieran Trippier were missing along with Jamaal Lascelles who was ruled out for up to nine months with a knee injury.

Match Review

Tony Harrington was the man in the middle as the game got underway. It only took just more than a minute before Pickford was called on to make an excellent save to prevent an early goal for Harvey Barnes. Pickford would surely have loved the boos that were directed at the former Sunderland man.

A nice move which started from Pickford to McNeil was sent back to Doucoure who was unable to keep his shot down. A free kick led to another chance and this time, Tarkowski could not keep his header down. Two real chances in the first seven minutes with nothing to show for it.

McNeil was far more involved in the opening moments which was very positive. Ben Godfrey was also up for a tough match with Barnes prowling the touchline. A lovely ball over the top from Barnes was picked up by Alexander Isak who split the Everton defense and slotted the ball into the corner past a sprawling Pickford. A calm finish from an in form player.

The match stopped to allow several players who were observing Ramadan could take on some fuel. It was also a chance for Dyche to talk to his players and get them refocused. The Geordies were asking for a penalty when Krafth went up for a ball with Mykolenko but the referee was not interested. Newcastle continued to push forward for a second.

A broken attack from Everton left the back end completely exposed but Jacob Murphy did not get his shot on net so the poor passing was not punished. Moments later, Beto broke into the middle but put his shot well wide. Guimaraes was in a wrestling match with Gueye but the referee kept his cards in his pocket.

Everton were making their own trouble as several players were making errors and were putting the team under pressure. The game was stopped as Lewis Hall needed attention from the physio. He returned but he was clearly struggling. The game was struggling to come to life. Beto was doing all of the running but could not get the ball in the final third. That touch in the box finally fell to Doucoure who’s shot could not beat Dubravka.

A missed pass from Onana gave the ball to Newcastle who settled the game down and attempted to see out the half as the official announced four minutes of additional time. Pickford was called on to make a couple of excellent saves from Barnes and Murphy to keep the game at one goal. Isak was at it again as he drifted into the middle but his shot was just over the top. The half time whistle blew and Everton were still in it thanks to some excellent saves from Pickford.

A fast start to the second half with an obvious intent to get players forward. Beto was on the ground just outside the box but the referee was not interested. Moments later, a corner from Newcastle pinballed around the box and James Tarkowski got a touch on the ball which careened off Pickford’s post.

Dyche was in conversation with his assistants and it looked like he was planning to make a switch. That conversation was ended when Everton were caught flat footed on a quick free kick which went to Isak and then Dan Burn put it into the goal. The VAR stepped in to check for an offside and Everton were saved from the embarassment.

Dyche had seen enough and brought on Gomes and Garner for Onana and Doucoure. In fact, he took the opportunity to bring on Calvert Lewin for Beto. Would this allow Everton to use the disallowed goal to their benefit. For the first time in the match the Evertonians raised their voice to lift their team.

A nice cross field ball fell to Godfrey who was able to get the ball across into the box but Dubravka was able to intercept. James Garner almost had the Blues level as his shot ricocheted off the post. The changes were having a positive impact and Everton were looking threatening.

Alexander Isak was point blank with an open net but Mykolenko somehow got his head to it and cleared the ball off the line. Everton then had a corner and McNeil’s outswinger was met by Calvert Lewin who headed to Young but his shot was nicely blocked. The game was stretched and it was end to end. Newcastle brought off Anderson and replaced him with Willock for his 100th Newcastle match.

The final twenty minutes arrived and Everton was in the ascendancy. A long ball from Garner was headed back by Calvert Lewin who saw the onrushing Mykolenko but a last ditch tackle saw the ball cleared. Chances at both ends with Pickford making a great save off Guimaraes.

A long ball to Calvert Lewin saw him totally isolated with Gomes and Young bursting forward but Calvert Lewin did not cut the ball back and the chance went begging. Paul Dummett was brought on for Lewis Hall. Pickford was launching the ball forward but there was no one getting on the end of it. James Tarkowski was given a yellow card for a challenge on Jacob Murphy.

Youssef Chermiti was brought on for his 17th substiture appearance of the season in place of Gueye. Ashley Young was brought down in the box by Paul Dummett and the video looked like a mugging. VAR looked at it for a very long time before they asked Paul Harrington to go to the monitor and take a look. Eventually, a penalty was given. Is it just me or does there seem to be a reluctance to give us a penalty?

Dominic Calvert Lewin was handed the ball by James Tarkowski and he lined up the penalty. Dubravka delayed the penalty but the ball was blasted into the corner. An important goal in the match and an important goal to break his duck. The Evertonians were in full voice as The Spirit of the Blues echoed around St. James Park.

Dyche made a gutsy call by bringing on Seamus Coleman to replace Godfrey. Nine minutes of additional time was announced by the 4th official. Newcastle were throwing everything at the visitors and a moment of levity was seen when Dyche went down easily when Calvert Lewin slid into him!

The team was working well for each other and James Garner hurled himself in front of a Guimaraes shot. Newcastle tried to get control of the match by passing the ball around. The clock seemed to go into slow motion for the Evertonians watching. Chermiti was given a yellow card for a late challenge which was then followed by one for Dwight McNeil. The final whistle was blown and a good fightback was complete.

Man of the Match - Jordan Pickford travelled back to the North East and kept Everton in the match. The game could have been finished in the first half but for several key saves. Newcastle should have won this match but the former Sunderland player rode the waves of boos and gave his team the opportunity to get a point.

Instant Reaction

Another trip across the Pennines and we return home with a hard fought point. Newcastle had 60 per cent possession and an xG of 1.42 compared to the Toffees’ 0.44, but couldn’t capitalise, and Everton came away with a crucial point. With Forest beating Fulham, they draw within a point of the Blues but we do have a game in hand. (Albeit against Liverpool) The gap is now four points to the drop zone. Saturday’s match with Burnley at Goodison could help give us some more breathing room but a full team effort is needed form the start.

Leading up to this match there was a growing sentiment that Sean Dyche needed to take a greater responsibility for the current lack of form. At his press conference he stated that, “Runs come and go, there is noise around runs but I have had good runs, I have had indifferent runs, I have had record breaking runs, it means absolutely nothing.” I am not sure how this means absolutely nothing. It does to the fans and it should matter to him. It was good to see that he made four changes to the side which, if nothing else, showed that he needed to see more from his players. He was also quicker to make changes which had a positive impact and ultimately led to the goal.

The Everton finances were released this week and the picture was not good. How those numbers translate into the profit and sustainability picture is less clear. What I do know is the off field issues might be putting pressure on the team but I would argue that the pressure was greater when the 10 point deduction was announced and that was when the team played their best football of the season. Currently, Nottingham Forest are fighting right now to make up the points that they have lost. The point today was a good one but we have to get back home and be willing to take the game to Burnley on Saturday.