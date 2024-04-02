Everton at Newcastle United: Opposition Analysis | Running Out of Excuses

Everton returned from a three-week hiatus at the weekend, only to continue exactly where they’d left off, in falling to a disappointing defeat at the Vitality Stadium, the scene of many recent flops by the club. The team looked as toothless as ever in attack and were again suspect defensively, failing to deal with a simple cross for Bournemouth’s first and scoring a farcical own goal to throw the game away late on, having been gifted an equalizer a few minutes earlier.

So, depressing stuff and not a performance to instil any confidence in their ability to end a winless streak - now standing at 12 league games - any time soon. Tonight, Sean Dyche and his bedraggled outfit trudge up to the North East, to face Newcastle United at St. James’s Park, another venue they’ve struggled at in recent years.

Form

The Magpies finished fourth and qualified for the Champions League in Eddie Howe’s first full season in charge, way ahead of whatever schedule for advancement that the club’s new ownership had plotted. Accordingly, the Saudi Arabian majority owners authorized a fresh round of spending in the summer, to enable the team to challenge on two fronts - domestically and in Europe.

More than €153m was splashed on AC Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali, Leicester City winger Harvey Barnes and right back of the future Tino Livramento, from Southampton. Helping to balance the accounts out somewhat, the club flogged the unwanted 31-year-old Chris Wood to Nottingham Forest for €17m and managed to find a Saudi Arabian team willing to hand them €27m for winger Alain Saint-Maximin.

Newcastle crushed highly-rated Aston Villa to open the campaign in stunning fashion, only to then flounder to three straight league defeats. They rebalanced the ship, however and put together a great run, losing just once (to Dortmund) in their next 12 in all competitions, winning eight. As November reached its end though, injuries started piling up, exposing a lack of quality depth in the squad. Results trailed off, not helped by star signing Tonali receiving a lengthy ban for gambling offences committed while back in Italy before his move.

The team exited the Champions League as part of a slump that saw them lose seven of ten by mid-January. They’ve recovered since then and pushed themselves back into the Europa League qualification picture, but injuries have started piling up again. At the weekend they fought back impressively from a two-goal deficit to beat West Ham United 4-3 - though lost Anthony Gordon to a red card en route. They currently sit in eighth spot in the table, on 43 points.

Style of Play

Howe sets up in a 4-3-3 formation, with the team playing high-intensity football from out of a mid-block, looking to restrict an opponent’s passing options, while themselves putting on a press, primarily in the middle third. On the ball, they look to dictate with a short passing scheme, but are equally happy to play in transition, using their pace on the break.

Newcastle average a 53% share of possession and complete 83.2% of their passes - ranking eighth in the division in both categories. Only 9.8% of their passes go long. In terms of volume of attempts, their attack has been average, generating 13.9 shots per game - the same number as Everton. They have been highly efficient, however, scoring 63 times (joint third, with Manchester City) from an xG (Expected Goals) statistic of 55.2. Worryingly - considering the Blues’ tendencies, they are effective in scoring on the counter (five), via set-pieces (eleven) and penalties (seven).

The North East club allow 14 attempts by the opposition per 90 minutes (ranking tenth) and have conceded 51 times (13th), in line with their xGA (Expected Goals Allowed) metric of 50.6. They defend dead-ball situations well, having shipped eight via that route (joint eleventh), but are vulnerable in transition, having allowed six goals on the counter (ranking 19th). Surprisingly, the Magpies make few interceptions - just 7.1 per game (18th).

Player Assessment

Alexander Isak will carry much of the threat for the Magpies, having scored 14 this term (including four in his last three games) - already substantially more than the ten he hit last season. Fast and intelligent in his movement, the striker is clinical, hitting the target with 50% of his efforts. He carries the ball well at pace, completing 55.3% of his 2.83 dribbles per match and is comfortable in possession, with a 77.9% pass completion.

Barnes will almost certainly get a rare start, the left winger being finally fit again after what has been an injury-ravaged debut campaign to date, which has limited him to just 384 league minutes. He’s shown his quality in glimpses, having scored four and takes an average of 3.75 shots per 90 minutes. He’s an eager runner with the ball and carries it into the opposition area a team-high 3.26 times per match, though his dribbling isn’t particularly a strong point, with the player only managing a success rate of 33.3% from an average of 3.49 attempts per 90.

Bruno Guimaraes will seek to orchestrate play from his midfield position. The Brazilian has been a rare injury-free ever-present for Howe and is arguably the best player in the Newcastle side, someone possessing genuine Champions League calibre. He averages 75.3 touches per game, completes 85% of his passes and leads the team in progressive passes (7.84) and balls into the final third (4.84). The 26-year-old contributes without the ball also, combining for 3.15 tackles and interceptions and blocking 1.14 passes per 90.

Solution

The home side will be without a host of players for tonight’s match - including the suspended Gordon and Tonali, plus the injured Sven Botman, Jamaal Lascelles, Lewis Miley, Callum Wilson, Joelinton, Nick Pope and with doubts to Kieran Trippier, Livramento, Miguel Almiron and Matt Target. Essentially, a full team will be unavailable to Howe, who welcomes the visitors in a similar predicament to when the two sides last met: a 3-0 victory for Everton at Goodison Park.

Of course, the Blues were in a different place back then, having won four of their previous six in all competitions, although Newcastle were themselves in solid form, having beaten Manchester United five days earlier. Now, morale has to be somewhat flat, given the long stretch of games the Toffees have gone without a win.

It’s to be hoped that they show more than they managed at the Vitality, for a repeat of that directionless performance will see them lose for the fourth consecutive time. Occasionally a team can look strangely flat - lethargic even - following an international break, so it has to be hoped the weekend’s game was one of those situations. If it isn’t, then Everton have big problems.

The team’s unreliability in front of goal isn’t going to be solved overnight - and I have serious doubts whether this is something the current manager is capable of fixing - but they are occasionally able to click and score - as they did against the Magpies in December and Brighton & Hove Albion last season, famously. Newcastle have a banged-up defence and have leaked goals all through the campaign, so it is not impossible to imagine the visitors can have some success in the final third - particularly in transition, which is a relative strength.

For that to matter though, they have to start defending better, something we’d taken as a given throughout much of the season. The Blues have failed to keep a clean sheet in seven and have conceded seven goals over their last three matches, making it even harder to find a win. Errors have crept in, alongside some substandard defending and Dyche has to re-establish Everton’s sturdy defensive base, as the hosts have the pace and quality to punish them otherwise.

As far as the first eleven goes, I see few changes: Vitalii Mykolenko’s welcome return from illness, which should relegate Ben Godfrey to the bench, finally and there should be a start for Idrissa Gueye, who makes a big difference to Everton, who look wide open in transition without the veteran. Right back is again a question mark, as Seamus Coleman may struggle to start gain having played the full 90 three days ago. It’s my hope that the manager gives Nathan Patterson another shot there, or even James Garner, who has international experience in the position. If Godfrey or Ashley Young line up there, words will fail me.

Everton will play like they always do and if they can dial up the intensity and cut out nerves and sloppy play then they have a chance - so depleted is this Newcastle team. I think the Toffees will get a result, but again fail to end their search for a victory.

Prediction: Everton 1-1 Newcastle

Stats provided courtesy of fbref.com, transfermarkt.co.uk and whoscored.com