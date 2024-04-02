Tuesday’s Everton News: Under-19s Cup win, financial fallout, Dyche on Newcastle

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Let’s start with some good news!

| Congratulations to our Under-19s on today's #U19ChampionsTrophy win in Germany!



BV 04 Osterturnier/Moritz Müller pic.twitter.com/AWiTzh3O1l — Everton Academy (@EvertonAcademy) April 1, 2024

And now our other reality......

Everton financial questions answered as the team records a loss of £89.1m for the 12 months up to July of last year. Here is an in depth look at the details. [Echo]

The Esk gives his verdict on the the financial statements as the club continues to be caught in a perfect storm of underperformance on and off the pitch, combined with the complete indifference of the current owner. [Toffeeweb]

Three takeaways from the dismal loss at Bournemouth on Saturday. [RBM]

Everton Women are beaten by Manchester United in their latest WSL match. [RBM]

Sean Dyche on today’s match at Newcastle:

“We have to make sure the details are correct because we haven’t been doing that, and that’s quite obvious in both boxes. That’s what has to certainly be intact when you go to places like St. James. We don’t need a reaction in the sense of effort. It’s the details. Slightly less so against Bournemouth with the creation of chances, but generally, it’s all there for us to build on, but you can’t make mistakes. At both ends, by the way. It’s not fair to just question a defensive moment because we’ve had chance after chance we haven’t capitalised on. So, we have to change both ends of the pitch.” [EFC]

Everton’s points deduction and takeover turmoil are mitigating circumstances but questions must be asked about the manager’s tactics during the slump. [Telegraph]

Sky Sports’ Ref Watch panel concluded that Everton were desperately unlucky not to be awarded a penalty after Dominic Calvert-Lewin was bundled over during their defeat to Bournemouthover the weekend. [Sky Sports]

West Ham will have to pay in excess of £60million to land Everton midfielder Amadou Onana this summer. [Football Insider]

Asked ahead of the trip to Newcastle United whether he was concerned about the potential to break an unwanted club record in the event of a loss or draw, Sean Dyche said:

“Absolutely not. It is a season’s work, it is always a season’s work. Runs come and go, there is noise around runs but I have had good runs, I have had indifferent runs, I have had record breaking runs, it means absolutely nothing.” [Echo]

1969/70: The School of Science, in excelsis. https://t.co/eIHar1Yse4 pic.twitter.com/OtX05s5I50 — Everton FC Heritage Society (@EvertonHeritage) April 1, 2024

After missing three games through injury, Kieran Trippier could be set to return for Everton clash on Tuesday. [Give Me Sport]

Michael Ball reflects on the concerning annual accounts that were released by Everton on Sunday, with the club’s losses almost doubling to £89 million. [Echo]

Beto insists he has full confidence that the quality and togetherness in camp will see Everton turn around their ,struggling form as the season enters its final stretch:

“I don’t want to saying it again because we’ve been talking about it previously but we need to score more goals. I am confident we can turn it around. We have already shown we have the quality to score the goals. Sometimes when you are on a tough run it can be difficult to get out of it but I know I trust my teammates, I trust the staff, I trust the fans... we have got to come back and I know we will.

It felt good to score because it would have been for a draw at the time. It felt really good to get our team and our fans hyped again but then afterwards it ended up not being enough.”

Everton supporters are seeking further answers from Howard Webb over decisions they believe have gone against the team and whether officials have an “unconscious bias”.



Read more ⬇️https://t.co/fFPN8BuiwX — Times Sport (@TimesSport) April 1, 2024

What To Watch

A full schedule of 8 Premier League matches including Everton visiting Newcastle.

Full schedule of games here.

Follow Us

Twitter | Threads | Facebook