Everton Today: 777 seek extension, Luton demand bigger points deduction, Onyedike linked

777 Partners’ bid to takeover Everton Football Club has hit yet another snag, with the investors now seeking an extension for a £160m loan repayment to MSP Capital. This will likely also see the formal announcement of their purchase of the club from Farhad Moshiri pushed out to end of next month around when the 2023-24 season will come to an end. [Sky Sports]

A quick look at how Everton’s loanees have done over the past week or so. [EFC]

“You have just got to block it all out. I think if you focus on the outside stuff, you get distracted from what you need to do on the pitch.

“For me now, until the end of the season, I am just focused on winning games for Everton Football Club.” - Jarrad Branthwaite on all the transfer noise and points deductions that is buzzing around him and the club. [News & Star]

A great longform read with 34-year-old veteran midfielder Idrissa Gueye who touches on various aspects of his long relationship with the club, including how the manager Sean Dyche comes to him to ask his opinion at times, and why he chose to return to the Blues after a stint at his dream club Paris St. Germain. [EFC]

Luton Town chief executive Gary Sweet insists that the punishment Everton have received in the form of the two points deductions is nowhere nearly enough and doesn’t fit the crime committed. [Echo]

Everton are among the clubs being linked with a move for Nigeria international midfielder Raphael Onyedika, who is currently at Club Brugges with Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest also being mentioned as Galatasaray are still chasing the player. [Cumhuriyet, via Soccernet]

