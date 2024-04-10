Wednesday’s Everton News: Branthwaite’s reduced pricetag, McNeil talks Chelsea

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Everton have released a statement following most recent two-point deduction.

Following the additional points deduction, Everton (surprisingly) only have a 5.6% chance of being relegated. [Opta Analyst]

“We have got to go there [Cheslea] with the same intention, we need points on the board. We all know that and we know what job needs to be done...we can have more belief in ourselves...going forward, we can be better in possession, try and create better chances and score more goals and win more games because like I said we still have to win more games,” says Dwight McNeil. [EFC]

The Everton Under-21s drew against Crystal Palace 0-0. [EFC]

Check out the latest clips from the new stadium developments.

Read up on the 777 Partners latest. [Josimar Football]

Amadou Onana, who has been marking the month of Ramadan, has shared a video of what his day looks like while he was with his international Belgium teammates. [Daily Mail]

If Everton’s financial issues continue, the club may be obliged to sell Jarrad Branthwaite for much less this summer. [Football Insider]

