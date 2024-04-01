Bournemouth 2-1 Everton: Three Takeaways | More Embarrassment on the South Coast

The Same Old Story

I’d somewhat optimistically predicted - not with any great conviction, it must be added - that an Everton side revitalized after a three week break would possess sufficient energy and verve to secure a win at the Vitality Stadium. Surely, Sean Dyche and his staff would have used the time on the training ground to, if not reinvent the wheel exactly, then at least to work on a few things from an offensive standpoint, in addition to reinforcing the team’s organizational structure.

Unfortunately, if any thinking outside of the box had gone on at Finch Farm, then I’m oblivious to it, for there was surely no sign of the Toffees doing anything we haven’t seen dozens of time previously under Dyche’s tenure. I’d kind of feared this may be the case and this apprehension wasn't dispelled by the manager’s pre-match press conference, in which he batted away the mere suggestion that what Everton were doing on the pitch was in need of a shake up.

In case anyone needs reminding, the team’s winless run now stands at 12 league matches, including seven defeats, so Dyche’s doubling down on his tried and tested methods is sounding less than conviction and more like an inability to recognize the reality of the situation the Toffees find themselves in. Often, rigidity implies strength, calming frayed nerves, refusing to panic, but there’s also a danger that is masks a certain brittleness, an inability to adapt when needed. I don’t think it’s harsh to suggest that we’ve reached that point now - if not at an earlier stage.

After 21 Everton-less days, I was feeling positive about watching the Blues in action again, despite the club’s appalling run which has seen just one victory (a drab, non-televised FA Cup replay victory over Crystal Palace ten weeks ago, courtesy of an Andre Gomes free kick) since December 16th - a stunning three-and-a-half months back. That anticipation dissipated, after just twenty minutes of watching the team’s woeful, aimless efforts at constructing anything like an attack. If the Toffees aren’t going to win football matches anyway, then at least entertain. Sadly, that is not part of the game plan.

Nothing had changed in the interim, just the same sterile approach: deep crosses, direct balls hit up in the general direction of lone striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, a lack of width, overlaps, interplay, anything resembling attractive football. Everton are a tough watch - all effort and hard running, staying in shape, workmanlike, devoid of skill and ideas. They have become Dyche-era Burnley, rough-hewn facsimiles of the manager on the pitch and it is a dull, flavourless gruel.

A Broken Record

If Dyche’s pre-match press conference was concerning, then his post-match review was as predictable as if he’d handed it over to ChatGPT to script and the manager himself speaking the phrases was an AI construct. His responses to some fairly tame questioning - given Everton’s predicament - continued the prevailing theme that the team are playing fairly well, are suffering from poor officiating, bad luck, results that aren’t reflective of underlying statistical data, individual errors and not being effective in both boxes - where, in his opinion games are decided.

To a varying degree these are all fair points, but the regularity with which the Blues boss trots them out - and it’s getting to be pretty much every game now - is jarring. Valid arguments, justifications, or not, fans are beginning to tune him out. Are the players? Body language was not fantastic on Saturday and the performance itself strangely lethargic. Many players seemed run into the ground by a punishing schedule prior to the international break, exacerbated by Dyche’s reluctance to fully utilize his squad, or bench during games, but they continued to look alarmingly flat against the Cherries.

The decision by the VAR official to not award a penalty for a trip by Tyler Adams on Calvert-Lewin with the match at 0-0 was an oddity, genuinely inexplicable. Errors, such as happened for both Bournemouth goals are beyond any manager’s control, but the style of play, which generates low-quality chances disproportionately increases the effect of these random events. As soon as Everton fell behind 1-0, the possibility of a win disappeared over the horizon. The fans knew that; so too must the players, by now. The Blues cannot make mistakes, which perversely increases the likelihood of them happening - given the team’s inability to score their way out of trouble.

As for “bad luck”, the visitors were handed an absolute gift by their opponents, Neto weakly dropping the ball at Beto’s feet under minimal pressure. That the Toffees proceeded to hand the game back to the Cherries within minutes, with an even worse blunder of their own, speaks volumes as to where this team is at currently. They are low in confidence and short of ideas in the final third and this has been true for weeks, but during the entirety of Dyche’s time at the club they’ve underperformed their xG (Expected Goals) statistic. This runs to 47 league games now, so it’s not a blip, it’s an accurate reflection both of the squad’s limitations and the way they are coached to attack.

Later in the evening, I watched Brentford largely outclass Manchester United, utilising some technically adept, fluid football. They were desperately unlucky not to win. Everton are apparently a superior side to the Bees - based off performance metrics and “true” league position - with their six deducted points restored. Is it beyond the Toffees to pass the ball along the ground at pace and show some attacking movement? I refuse to buy into the idea that these players lack any of the technical qualities that Brentford showed in abundance. This absence of any intent to play competent football has to lie at Dyche’s door.

Ideal Opponents

The team’s record at the Vitality is - let’s face it - abject. It’s no insult to Bournemouth, a club who have campaigned in the Premier League during six of the last eight seasons, following a history exclusively spent outside the top flight of English Football, to suggest that Everton should expect to do a little better at their ground. Stadium sizes are not everything, particularly in these days of huge TV money, but the Vitality boasts little more than a quarter of Goodison Park’s capacity and of course Everton’s move to their near 53,000 capacity new home on the former site of Bramley Moore Dock approaches rapidly.

Bournemouth were all but mathematically safe entering the match and, but for a energetic opening, when they had Everton rocking under early pressure, they were ordinary. In other words, exactly the kind of home side a team desperately battling to stay clear of the drop zone would wish to play. Although the visitors recovered to gain a foothold in the game, they never actually established any control; but this is not what this team does, or seeks to do. Getting into the game - for the Toffees - typically entails a bit of running around, energetic pressing and some up and at ‘em football, but even this was none too apparent at the weekend.

Everton travel to St. James’s Park to face Newcastle United on Tuesday, another ground where their fortunes have proved less than optimal in recent years. The Magpies are severely depleted due to injuries, but even so contain more quality than Bournemouth possess. As Dyche’s ambition at the Vitality extended to coming away with a draw, it’s safe to assume he’ll feel likewise midweek. Even if the Blues secure a point from Newcastle, that will take the team’s winless streak to a punishing 14 games - more than one-third of the campaign. I have no idea how that can be spun positively.

The following weekend, the Toffees welcome Dyche’s old side, Burnley to Goodison Park. Seemingly long-relegated, the Clarets have sputtered into life in the last few games, gaining ground on those ahead of them, and amazingly are still in with a fighting chance of staying up, despite losing 20 of 30 league matches. With every game Everton play with an attitude of hoping for a victory, whilst playing for a draw, the pressure to jumpstart their efforts to increase the distance between themselves and their relegation rivals will only increase.