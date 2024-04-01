 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Monday’s Everton News: Bournemouth loss fallout, Onana latest, Dyche comments

Recapping all the Everton news from the weekend

By Pat Mariboe
/ new
Everton Ladies vs London Bees - WSL 2 Photo by Chris Brunskill - The FA/The FA via Getty Images
Toffee Bites

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Everton fall to Bournemouth 2-1. Here’s how it happened. [RBM]

Watch the highlights below.

The players have only just got back together. We had one day to prep them for this game, and a lot of the performances had energy, commitment, and belief in what we’re trying to achieve, but you can’t make mistakes like that. We’re the only ones who can change it. I can change it. The players can change it, and that’s our responsibility. That’s my responsibility. That’s our intention – without a doubt,” says Sean Dyche. [EFC]

It’s tough for Seamus. He puts his heart and soul into this team and gives everything. It is always a difficult thing but Seamus is a great captain and great leader. He will bounce back,” says Jack Harrison after the Captain's own goal proved to be the winner against the Cherries. [Tribal Football]

Hear more from the manager on the hot seat and Harrison below.

I am confident we can turn it around. We have already shown we have the quality to score the goals. Sometimes when you are on a tough run it can be difficult to get out of it but I know I trust my teammates, I trust the staff, I trust the fans...we have got to come back and I know we will. It felt good to score because it would have been for a draw at the time. It felt really good to get our team and our fans hyped again but then afterwards it ended up not being enough,” says Beto. [EFC]

You don’t say, Sean?

Everton Women fall to Manchester United 4-1. [EFC]

Newcastle United will be without former Toffee Anthony Gordon in their match against the Blues tomorrow following a red card in the Magpies' 4-3 win over West Ham on Saturday. [Shields Gazette]

Everton have released their financial accounts for the 2022/23 season. Spoilers: they’re not pretty. [EFC]

To no one's surprise, Amadou Onana will reportedly be sold if Everton don’t survive the drop this season. [Football Insider]

Everton CEO Colin Chong provides an update on the club. [EFC]

What to Watch

Plenty of action from all over today.

Full schedule of games here.

Follow Us

Twitter | Threads | Facebook

More From Royal Blue Mersey

Everton News 24/7

Loading comments...