Monday’s Everton News: Bournemouth loss fallout, Onana latest, Dyche comments

Everton fall to Bournemouth 2-1. Here’s how it happened. [RBM]

Watch the highlights below.

“The players have only just got back together. We had one day to prep them for this game, and a lot of the performances had energy, commitment, and belief in what we’re trying to achieve, but you can’t make mistakes like that. We’re the only ones who can change it. I can change it. The players can change it, and that’s our responsibility. That’s my responsibility. That’s our intention – without a doubt,” says Sean Dyche. [EFC]

“It’s tough for Seamus. He puts his heart and soul into this team and gives everything. It is always a difficult thing but Seamus is a great captain and great leader. He will bounce back,” says Jack Harrison after the Captain's own goal proved to be the winner against the Cherries. [Tribal Football]

Hear more from the manager on the hot seat and Harrison below.

“I am confident we can turn it around. We have already shown we have the quality to score the goals. Sometimes when you are on a tough run it can be difficult to get out of it but I know I trust my teammates, I trust the staff, I trust the fans...we have got to come back and I know we will. It felt good to score because it would have been for a draw at the time. It felt really good to get our team and our fans hyped again but then afterwards it ended up not being enough,” says Beto. [EFC]

Everton Women fall to Manchester United 4-1. [EFC]

Newcastle United will be without former Toffee Anthony Gordon in their match against the Blues tomorrow following a red card in the Magpies' 4-3 win over West Ham on Saturday. [Shields Gazette]

Everton have released their financial accounts for the 2022/23 season. Spoilers: they’re not pretty. [EFC]

To no one's surprise, Amadou Onana will reportedly be sold if Everton don’t survive the drop this season. [Football Insider]

Everton CEO Colin Chong provides an update on the club. [EFC]

