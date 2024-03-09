Manchester United 2-0 Everton: Match Report & Instant Reaction | Two penalties finish off the Blues

Everton were playing today against an incredibly negative narrative. Everton had not won at Old Trafford in 31 matches and arrived there without a win in ten matches. Both teams were under pressure for different reasons to pick up precious points, and while both teams fancied their chances of claiming a positive result, there was trepidation for both sets of fans.

Team News

Sean Dyche chose to go with the same team that lost to West Ham which meant Calvert Lewin was riding the bench once again and Beto was given another chance to make a difference.

Erik ten Hag kept faith with the Manchester United side that started the Manchester Derby. Marcus Rashford and Jonny Evans both featured despite being forced off with injuries at the Etihad Stadium. Rasmus Højlund did not make the squad Bruno Fernando and Garnacho were in the middle up front with the Portuguese playing the false 9.

Match Review

Simon Hooper got the game underway and Everton were quick to get the ball forward and forced the first corner after only one minute. Andre Onana was grateful that neither Amadou Onana or Beto could not get the ball in the net after a nice cross from McNeil. United were giving the ball away but Everton could not capitalise. It was another giveaway that allowed Everton to get the ball wide but Andre Onana cut out the cross nicely.

The Evertonians in the corner were making lots of noise. That noise was replaced by the Manchester faithful as Marcus Rashford brolke forward but a nice block from Harrison denied the Englishman. It was Rashford who then put the ball through to Garnacho who shimmied and James Tarkowski made the smallest of touches and the United player went down in the box. Simon Hooper poointed to the spot and a VAR check for offside did not change the call.

Bruno Fernandes stepped up and with Pickford at full stretch the ball still squeezed into the corner. Pickford then had a few choice words for Tarkowski. Everton got forward right away and Dwight McNeil was inches away from levelling the score. It was end to end and an errant pass made it to Garnacho who laid off the ball for Fernandes but his shot went well over the top.

Everton were getting some chances and United were giving away the ball regularly. United had been poor on set pieces this season but Everton were not able to take advantage with several corners in a row. A nice one two between Garner and Onana led to another shot but this one was well over.

United broke forward and this time Garnacho was on the floor after being fouled by Onana however this time Pickford made an excellent save to keep the score unchanged. United started to settle and get the ball into the attacking third. It was Everotn who had the next chance with Dwight McNeil cutting inside and taking a low shot that was just wide of the far post.

It was the quick break again for United and this time Garnacho was taken down by Godfrey after he had gone by four Everton players. this time Marcus Rashford stepped up and sent Pickford the wrong way. Doucoure was given a yellow card for dissent. It was 2-0 and the hill was getting steeper.

A nice build up play by Everton strung together 10 or 12 passes but a cross from Harrison was wayward and snuffed out the chance. Another United giveaway saw McNeil end up on the ground after a heavy challenge from Casemiro without a call from the referee but Godfrey could not get a shot on target. Dyche was not happy about the non call on the edge of the box.

The United fans were apoplectic when Mykolenko blocked a cross into the box with his arm. The referee signaled that it was a supporting arm so the play continued. Four minutes of additional time was announced and it was Garnacho again who was causing lots of trouble but the biggest chance fell to McNeil after some good work from Beto. The half ended with Everton having lots of the ball, lots of the chances and they were down by two.

The second half got underway and Everton were clearly given a walloping by Dyche. The first chance fell to Doucoure but his shot was blocked by Beto. United then started to hold the ball and move it around the pitch. For the umpteenth time Garnacho was left alone and thankfully his chance went begging.

Sean Dyche took less time to ring in the changes as Lewis Dobbin, Andre Gomes and Dominic Calvert Lewin were readied to enter the fray with Beto and Doucoure giving way. Before the change Everton did have the ball in the box and Beto’s attempt at the near post was stopped by the United goalie. Another fast break with Fernandes and Garnacho but the final pass was out of reach of Garnacho’s slide.

The changes were made with 30 minutes to go. Pickford was called on to deny Fernandes and then the resulting corner saw a scramble in the goal and this time it was United who could not get the ball into the goal. Dobbins first involvement saw him win a corner and it was Amadou Onana who won a free kick on the edge of the box. Gomes took the ball immediately and lined up the shot but the wall did it’s job.

Scott McTominay was given a yellow card for his challenge on Onana. To say that the game was meandering would be an understatement. Dwight McNeil crossed a ball to the United goalkeeper and United politely waited for Jarrad Branthwaite to get up after being injured. Dyche took off Garner and sent on another former United player, Ashley Young who was given a polite welcome by the crowd.

Everton’s profligacy in front of goal when a lovely cross was headed back across goal by Godfrey only to have Dobbin miss the net and Calvert Lewin miss the tap in. Onana then tried to pull off an overhead kick a la Garnacho but it went straight to the United keeper. Mainoo wnet off and Amrabat entered the fray.

McNeil was again the provider but Calvert Lwin’s header was tepid at best. Anthony was then brought on for Garnacho who had won the game for United by falling down in the box. Everton then passed the ball around but no one could make anything from it. The frustration was all over the faces of the Everton players.

Mykolenko was then withdrawn for Youssef Chermiti with Johnny Evans coming off for Willy Kambwala. Four minutes of added time started and United looked to get a final chance but the game faded into oblivion and Simon Hooper blew his whistle to end it.

Man of the Match - Dwight McNeil was the driving force of the team throughout the match. He was willing to attack and move the ball around the pitch. Sadly, the finishing continues to be missing so the good play is for nought.

Instant Reaction

Many of the games this season have seen Everton’s defenders taking the plaudits. Today, the game was turned on its head by two penalties that were given for two very poor challenges by Tarkowski and Godfrey. When you can’t score a goal, you cannot give up penalties and expect to get a result. This game was really a nil nil but the penalties defined the game. Neither team had control and neither team created many real chances.

That being said, in the last two games they had 45 shots and only one goal to show for it. In commentary, Leon Osman said it was demoralizing and the players have to step up and take their chances. Everton’s expected goals ended up at 1.49 with nothing to show for it. Twenty-six shots with six on target. The team now has an xG of -

Ben Godfrey was brought back into the team when Seamus Coleman and Nathan Patterson were both out injured. Both players are now fit but Godfrey continues to play. Dyche wants to keep it tight at the back but by choosing Godfrey he is limiting the attacking opportunities and right now this team needs goals. I am not sure why a change has not been made. Nathan Patterson may not provide the defensive solidity that Dyche requires but he does have pace and the ability to cross the ball. We have no wide play with the current set up. Both McNeil and Harrison cut inside frequently which narrows the attack even more.

It is easy to allow frustration to get Evertonians into a negative place but this is the time for us to support the team and get them over the line. Does the team have to step up, of course, but we have to show the team that we are in control of our destiny and we can secure our place in the league by working together.

Everton do not have a game for three weeks. Sean Dyche has to get them ready for the final push. With games against six teams who are also fighting relegation the team must get focused on the task ahead and turn some of the chances into goals. Clearly, easier said than done.