Everton at Man Utd: kickoff time, starting lineups, TV schedule, live stream and how to watch online

Preview

Everton are away at Old Trafford where they haven’t had much success lately, but hey, the hope of another Bryan Oviedo miracle always springs eternal, right? Sean Dyche’s Toffees have now gone ten games without a win in the Premier League, and also getting to the point where even with four points returned to the tally they’re still feeling the heat from the sides just below them in the table.

Manchester United are getting back on track after an indifferent run of form, but came up against the side that really rules Manchester last weekend as Manchester City shipped one but then put in three past their crosstown rivals last weekend.

The Red Devils are in an all-too-familiar best-of-the-rest position right now, and will be looking to make a march up the table to confirm a European berth for next season.

Match Details

Competition: Premier League Matchweek 28

Date and start time: Saturday, March 9th at 4:30 a.m. PT / 7:30 a.m ET / 12:30 p.m. BST

Stadium: Old Trafford, Manchester, England, United Kingdom

Capacity: 74,310

Weather: 50°F/10°C, mostly cloudy, 0% chance of precipitation, 15 mph winds

How to Watch/Listen

TV: USA Network, Universo, Peacock - United States; N/A - United Kingdom; Fubo - Canada, beIN Sports Xtra 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Star Sports Select 1

Radio: evertontv

Live stream: Fubo, nbcsports.com, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Universo Now, ESPN Play Sur, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, RUSH, Hotstar VIP, JioTV, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Gamethread: There will be no live blog for this game - our coverage will resume with the Instant Reaction and Match Recap soon after the final whistle.

Information from LiveSoccerTV.com

Last Meeting

Alejandro Garnacho. The young wide-man pulled off a Roonesque overhead volley very early on in the return fixture at Goodison that pretty much ended the game as a contest. The Toffees would go on to ship another couple before the game was out as they looked to press the visitors at Goodison in a game that ended 3-0 but certainly didn’t feel that way.

Everton’s last visit to Old Trafford was similar in that United had absorbed whatever the Toffees had to throw at them before hitting the Blues with a couple of sucker-punches to win 2-0.