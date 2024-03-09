Everton at Man Utd: The Opposition View | Red Devils confident about continuing streak at Old Trafford

Everton has played quite well across large swaths of the matches they have played throughout the 2024 calendar year thus far. Yet have not taken three points from any Premier League encounter since the middle of December 2023.

While a reduction of points taken because of sanctions has propped the team up into a more favorable table position, dropping points against Brighton in the dying moments was followed by a demoralizing defeat to David Moyes and West Ham - after the Blues had played very good football for much of the match.

Manchester United, meanwhile, is as inconsistent as ever. After winning six of seven matches coming of the break - across all competitions - losses to Fulham and Manchester City have got the fans and media asking questions concerning Erik Ten Hag’s job moving forward.

Both sides, to put it plainly, could use a victory, then. But just what the final result will be? Only time can tell.

Ahead of Saturday’s match at Old Trafford, we spoke to Pauly Kwestel, co-host of The Fergie Fledglings Podcast and writer for SB Nation’s United site, The Busby Babe:

RBM: Firstly, with Manchester United on the edge of the various European competitions for next year, but quite a ways off from the title race and top three for this year, what is the energy like around the training grounds and Old Trafford?

PK: The training ground? God only knows. We know Erik Ten Hag likes high-intensity training sessions. There have been reports here and there about how the players don’t like this and are feeling burnt out. Leaving the behind the scenes things out and just looking at what’s out there in public, this does not look like a team that’s particularly enjoying themselves at the moment.

RBM: What is the state of this Manchester United? Some weeks it sounds as though the supporters and club are content to go through the rebuild with Erik ten Hag, and other times, it sounds like he’s nearly out of time already: what should we make of it all?

PK: A few weeks ago, I would have said Ten Hag is managing for his job. By now, I think INEOS have already made a decision on him. It’s almost impossible to see him still being in charge next season. He’s dealt with a lot this season, and there have been some excuses. The most prominent excuse is the injuries, though his lack of squad rotation through a 60-game season last year, playing players who aren’t fully fit (Martinez), overworking players with injury histories (Shaw), the high-intensity training sessions (Mount, Hojlund) suggest there is some level of culpability in that. Injuries aside, he’s getting out-coached on an almost weekly basis, and every match seems to have a 15-20-minute period where the opposition manager makes an adjustment, and Ten Hag is completely befuddled by it. At this point, the most prominent argument for keeping him is that United have kept sacking managers, and that hasn’t worked, so why would sacking another work? If that’s the only reason for keeping you in a job, you’re already finished. I’ve said before that there was nothing about Ten Hag’s resume that said he was guaranteed to be a success in England, but he absolutely had a good enough resume for a club like Manchester United to take a chance on him. When you’re trying to find the up-and-coming guy, you’re going to swing and miss sometimes. You just gotta cut your losses.

RBM: Is the inconsistency of this side simply down to a sort of changing of the guard as new players push their way past older ones, or is there blame for the staff and administrators to bear?

PK: There’s a lot of issues. Many of which were pretty easy to see coming. For starters, it’s just a horribly built squad. United “rebuilt” their midfield last season by signing two midfielders over the age of 30. Casemiro has been awful this year and Eriksen has hardly featured. Antony might be the worst player in the league. Bear in mind, United borrowed from future transfer budgets to sign Antony and Casemiro last year. Marcus Rashford had a career high 17 Premier League goals last year. Repeating that feat was never likely as he moved from being the focal point of the attack to being someone whose job is to provide service to your new number 9. A lot of it is on Ten Hag. The fact that United are 6th in the league is indicative of how much talent they have in the squad. They’ve been winning in spite of him. Week after week their opponents know exactly how to thwart United’s tactics. They conceded 100 shots in their five matches heading into the Manchester Derby - 17 of which came against League Two side Newport County. Newport have only had 17 shots in four of their 35 League Two matches. Every week Ten Hag is asked if the performance, or the injuries/player availability may require him to change things up. Every week Ten Hag says no the principles remain the same no matter what. Hard to expect anything to change.

RBM: Let’s talk about Sir Jim Ratcliffe once again; what will change over the next several months, into the summer window, and beyond now that he and his people will be running the club’s footballing operations?

PK: Hopefully a lot. According to what they say there’s going to be an actual structure in place. There will be a clear hierarchy of who reports to who. They’re going to actually have a long term plan and stick to it. Most importantly, it sounds like they’ll have the autonomy to make decisions, rather than everything having to ultimately go through Joel Glazer. I don’t actually think they’re going to make a big splash this summer. Bear in mind, the people who will be in charge of things haven’t even been hired yet. Once they’re hired, they’re going to have to build out the teams underneath them. These things take time. Most importantly, United are in financial hell right now. No European football the second half of the season really hurts them, and the Premier League is showing that they’re taking P&S laws seriously (which United is in favor of). Given the financial situation and the need to let the books rest, I wouldn’t be surprised if they have a relatively quiet summer and really aim to get things going in 2025.

RBM: While it seems like United have a good trio of attacking players up front for the future, clearly there are areas to improve upon; what are they and who might be pipped to replace older, more familiar names this summer?

PK: What’s that David Moyes quote? United to improve in a few areas such as attacking, defending, and midfield? They don’t necessarily need better defenders; they need younger and more durable defenders. The rest of the defending comes with a better midfield and better structure. They need some midfielders who can play alongside Kobbie Mainoo and they badly need depth for whenever someone gets hurt. Up front, things are interesting. They’ve got decisions to make. You have to figure out a way to get Rashford and Hojlund to coexist on the same side. There have been some positive signs lately, but the bottom line is that Rashford’s best seasons are when he’s the focal point of the attack; he isn’t anymore, which is also problematic because of that new contract he got. As I mentioned before, I don’t think they’re going to make huge signings this summer. That’ll give Garnacho another year to show if he can do it or not, but he’s going to need to make a big leap. For as exciting as Garnacho is, he’s only scored five goals in the league this year and only in three different games. He takes a ton of shots and has one of the worst shots-on-target percentages in Europe. He’s fun, he’s promising, but you gotta make more of an impact than that if you want to be a starter for Manchester United. Lastly, no one is going to come in and try to sign Jadon Sancho. With a presumably a new manager in charge next season I would not be surprised to see them try to work him back into the team.

RBM: What are the ambitions of this side across the rest of the campaign?

PK: They’d obviously love to win the FA Cup. Drawing Liverpool in the next round is the most difficult cup draw Ten Hag has gotten in his time at Old Trafford. After the Derby, Ten Hag said qualification for the Champions League was still possible, and United had to go for it. Technically, he’s not wrong, but even fifth place is far beyond United’s reach (plus, England is not helping themselves get a strong enough coefficient to get fifth place a UCL spot). Aston Villa are currently on pace for 77 points, Spurs are on pace for 73. They both have difficult schedules remaining so even if we anticipate their form dropping a bit, United have already lost to five of the 11 teams they have left to face, plus they were trailing after 90 minutes to Brentford. And that list doesn’t even include Liverpool.

RBM: How do you expect United to set up on Saturday and where could Everton cause United the most problems?

PK: If Hojlund can’t play then I’d expect pretty much the same thing we saw last Saturday. He gets the nod (probably over McTominay) if he’s fit. Where can Everton cause problems? The same places every single team every week causes problems: be organized, attack quickly, counterattack, and, of course, set pieces. Everton played really well against United at Goodison Park, and it’s truly bizarre that United won 3-0. They were plagued by not finishing their chances. Be a little more efficient and score an early goal, and United will have problems.

RBM: Finally, what’s your prediction for Saturday’s affair?

PK: Teams have been coming to Old Trafford this year and doing one of two things: 1. Being intimidated by Old Trafford and the name Manchester United and playing scared. These teams lose. 2. Recognizing United are vulnerable and having a go at them. These teams have had success. Part of me thinks Everton might fall into the trap of the former camp. Then again, last season, Everton showed up and played a suicidal high line that was their undoing. Everton struggle to score goals and I can see either of those scenarios happening again.

I’m going 2-0 United.

Our thanks to Pauly for his time, as always