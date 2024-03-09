Everton at Man Utd: Opposition Analysis | Time for the Blues to Start Taking Their Chances

Last weekend’s outing for the Blues, a 3-1 loss to West Ham United at Goodison Park, was a tough one to take. Everton blew a lead, missed the first penalty awarded to the team this term and managed to ship two goals in added time; quite an achievement. That the hosts generally played well and dominated much of the second half made what ended up as the club’s tenth Premier League game without a win especially galling.

The Toffees sit in 16th position in the table, five points clear of the relegation zone, having played a fixture more than 18th-placed Luton Town. There's no guarantee that the club won’t be hit with a second points deduction for financial breaches before the campaign is concluded, so the longer this winless run drags on the more pressure will be heaped on both players and fans.

Next up for the Blues as they seek to inject some momentum into proceedings is a visit to Old Trafford, to face Manchester United.

Form

In his inaugural season in charge at Old Trafford, Erik ten Hag finished third, building an apparently solid platform from which to progress further. The club spent big in the summer, to the tune of €147m net, making major signings in the promising young Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund (€74m), Chelsea star Mason Mount (€64m) and Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana (€50m), along with paying Fiorentina a hefty €9m loan fee for defensive midfielder Sofyan Amrabat and signing veteran former Red Devil Jonny Evans on a free transfer.

Out were long-time goalkeeper David de Gea - still unsigned nine months on after the end of his United contract - and midfield stalwart Fred, winger Anthony Elanga, fullback Alex Telles and Dean Henderson. One-time €38m centre back signing Eric Baily left on a free transfer.

The Red Devils lost four of their opening seven league matches and although they recovered somewhat in the autumn, were dumped out of the Carabao Cup 3-0 at home to Newcastle United and saw their Champions League campaign falter right from the off, exiting Europe entirely by finishing bottom of their group. The club’s domestic woes continued heading toward the end of the year, the odd success more than offset by regular defeats.

January saw the departure of Jadon Sancho, a man long pursued by the Mancunians and eventually signed for a staggering €85m, on a loan deal to Dortmund, his former side. Also departing temporarily for Germany was ex-Blue Donny van de Beek. United went on an unbeaten run at the beginning of the year, including winning four on the bounce, but entertain Everton having lost their last two league matches, at home to Fulham and last time out, when dominated by the neighbours, Manchester City.

The Red Devils enter the weekend in sixth spot in the table, with qualification for next season’s Champions League almost impossible.

Style of Play

On paper, ten Hag looked the ideal new man to wrestle the club away from the staleness it’s endured since the heady days of Alex Ferguson. Praised for his attacking, possession-heavy system at Ajax, abetted by an intense high-pressing approach, United fans have seen precious little of this in practice. Instead, the Dutchman appears to have succumbed to the prevailing style of play under his predecessors, one lacking assertiveness and emphasising counterattacking. There’s been a fair churn of players over the past few years, so quite why it is so hard to shift the team out of its ennui is hard to assess.

Instead of controlling events, the Red Devils manage a mediocre 50% possession share, ranking them ninth in the division - which is coincidentally where their 82.7% pass accuracy places them. Around 10.5% of the team’s passing goes long. They muster 14.3 attempts per 90 minutes, but have scored 37 times, from an xG (Expected Goals) statistic of 40.6, a slight offensive underperformance, though nowhere near the scale of Everton’s. Though United are a side which likes to counter, they’ve only scored three goals from transition.

A team which often drifts into lulls of puzzling inactivity, they allow 16.4 efforts per 90 -which ranks them 17th. They’ve conceded 39 times, which is a major feat considering their xGA (Expected Goals Allowed) metric is 45.8. The North-West outfit has shipped ten via set-piece situations this term - one less than the Toffees - and given up five to counterattacks, which makes encouraging reading for today’s visitors.

Player Assessment

Onana has taken plenty of heat since arriving at Old Trafford, primarily due to a series of costly errors early in the campaign, mostly in European games. He’s conceded two less goals than could be expected, considering the quality of shots that he has faced. The Cameroonian was brought in to enable the team to play out from the back and he is effective at this, though can sometimes take undue chances.

Bruno Fernandes is a class operator who tends to show up against Everton, unfortunately. His goals are down this term (three), but he’s still United’s most creative player, with an average of 5.96 SCA (Shot-Creating Actions) per 90. The Portuguese is some way ahead of any of his teammates, completing 2.42 passes into the opposition area per game.

Casemiro is enduring a difficult second season in England, but is still putting up solid defensive numbers, including making 5.62 recoveries and leads the team in both combined tackles and interceptions per 90 (4.71) and blocks (3.31) per 90. The 32-year-old has lost some mobility, but has often being left exposed by United’s system and a lack of tracking by some of the attacking players.

Solution

Everton’s record in the Premier League at Old Trafford is particularly awful: just two wins, in 1992 and 2013, though they’ve tied two of the last three meetings on enemy territory. The Toffees actually played pretty well back in November at Goodison, and were unlucky to go out 3-0 losers. Today’s hosts are not in good shape currently, with a lot of absentees due to injury, particularly in the defence and with Hojlund a doubt.

The Dane's recent spate of goals had fired United into a decent winning run and his absence has been a big miss, with Marcus Rashford ineffective leading the line. The body language and general vibe emanating from the team has not been good, piling more pressure on ten Hag.

Everton, meanwhile appear to be in reasonable spirits considering the lack of a league win since mid-December, which has to go down as a positive checkmark for Sean Dyche’s efforts at forging a cohesive unit. Still, the side undoubtedly need to find a win from somewhere. Normally, this would not be at Old Trafford, but it would be foolish to write off their chances entirely.

I expect an unchanged Blues lineup, with the only real doubt at right back, with Ben Godfrey not exactly inspiring confidence in a makeshift role. Whether he starts again depends on what kind of shape Seamus Coleman is in.

The hosts are susceptible in transition and can be caught in possession as they can look slow and laborious in playing out from the back and Everton are an effective high-pressing side. United don’t exactly look impregnable defending dead balls either, so both vulnerabilities could see the visitors taking full advantage. Of course, the Red Devils have pace in the attack in transition and some good footballers, so the Toffees need to be wary.

The Mancunians can look good in periods - as we saw at Goodison - but appear unable - or unwilling - to sustain these positive spells, often laying back passively, or being easy to play through. Imagining a win for the Blues at the moment is a tough ask, but they have a solid chance here at a point.

Prediction: Man United 1-1 Everton

Statistics supplied courtesy of fbref.com, whoscored.com and transfermarkt.com