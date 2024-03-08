Man Utd vs Everton: Match Preview | Struggling Toffees still seeking first win of 2024

Everton make the short trip east to Old Trafford still seeking their first Premier League win of 2024 and the threat of a third consecutive relegation battle looming large.

The Toffees threw away a brilliant chance to put daylight between themselves and the bottom three against West Ham last weekend.

A chronic failure to convert chances was again their Achilles heel, with even a draw feeling like a poor result before the Hammers struck twice in stoppage-time.

Is there a more Everton photo than this:

Defeats for Forest and Luton minimised the damage, but it must go down as an opportunity missed.

After Saturday’s game Everton just have one more match in March – away at Bournemouth on the 30th - by which time their position could look very different.

If they fail to win either match then it will equal the record winless run of 12 games set by Mike Walker during their miserable start to the 1994-95 season.

Some context is needed, plenty of recent results have been draws and performances on the whole have not been too bad. But it is still an ugly period of the season that could drag the Toffees right back into the mire, meaning we will once again be spending the final weeks of the season nervously checking other results.

The opposition

Manchester United are enduring a period of turbulence of their own, though on a different scale to that of Everton’s.

The Red Devils have now gone more than a decade without winning the title, something that felt unheard of under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Five defeats in seven over Christmas saw an early exit from the Champions League and hopes of a title challenge falter, cranking up the pressure on Erik ten Hag.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s purchase of a stake in the club from the unpopular Glazer family has given the club the chance of a fresh start, with Ratcliffe busy rebuilding the scouting and recruitment side of the club, as well as unveiling ambitions to redevelop Old Trafford, which is starting to show its age.

Despite their struggles the arrival of Everton is usually the chance for them to secure a morale boosting win.

The Toffees have won just two of 31 Premier League visits to Old Trafford, the last coming in December 2013 thanks to Bryan Oviedo’s goal.

Previous meeting

Everton 0-3 Man Utd, 26 November 2023

Goodison was a cauldron of royal blue fury when Man Utd visited in November for Everton’s first match since the 10-point deduction. What we didn’t count on was Alejandro Garnacho scoring a worldie of an overhead kick in the first minute to deflate the atmosphere. Marcus Rashford doubled the lead from the spot after the break before Anthony Martial got his customary goal against Everton to finish things off.

Team news

Idrissa Gueye is doubtful for the game with a groin injury picked up at Brighton a fortnight ago.

Arnaut Danjuma is still out with an ankle problem but could be fit for the Bournemouth game at the end of the month.

Andre Gomes missed training in midweek and will be assessed, while Dele Alli is still a while away from a return.

What they said

Everton boss Sean Dyche: “We are showing the right signs, everyone knows that. But the frustration is actually taking the moment. We are getting into key areas in key moments, and the story of the season so far really is not taking chances but, as I always reference, it is a team responsibility.

“It’s not about one player. Obviously, generally, strikers are referenced, but it is a team responsibility - other people are getting chances as well. And we have got to keep doing that, that’s for sure.

“That is another challenge because it is not easy to create a lot of good chances in football, but we are doing that. So we have got to at least maintain that and add the detail in the final moment.”

Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag: “We want to be successful, we need to be successful, sometimes seasons are going like we are now in but we don’t accept that, we will fight, we have problems and have had problems with the squad injury wise but with the players available we will fight, it doesn’t matter who is the opposition, we go for the win.”

“The project is going in the right direction when we have the players available. Top football is about winning games, we’re working, keep working on better performances, we want to play on maximum levels and when the players are available, good players, in key positions you miss players who have a very high impact on the way we want to play.”

Final word

Everton’s dreadful record at Old Trafford combined with their patchy form means even the most optimistic of Toffees fan will be pushed to predict anything more than a defeat here. Anything else would be a bonus, as would defeats elsewhere for the other teams at the bottom.