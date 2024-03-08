Everton at Man Utd: Predicted Line-Up | Stick or Twist for Dyche?

Everton have yet to win a Premier League game in 2024. Even without points deductions, that would be concerning.

Admittedly, the Blues have drawn the majority of those games. But 10 games without a win is simply not acceptable, and now they go to Old Trafford to take on Manchester United where they have not done well in recent history either.

That said, the Blues haven’t looked terrible in the past couple of games but ended up throwing away second half leads away against Brighton & Hove Albion and then home against West Ham United.

So, the question is now whether it is time for Sean Dyche to stick or twist.

Who’s Out?

Not bad on the injury front at the moment. Just Dele and Arnaut Danjuma are longer term injury absentees, although Idrissa Gueye is a major doubt for this one with a groin problem.

Dyche did say, however, there are a few players with minor “knocks” and “bruises”, so hopefully that won’t rule anyone out.

EVERTON SQUAD AVAILABLE VS MAN UTD

Goalkeepers: Pickford, Virginia, Lonergan

Defenders: Keane, Godfrey, Branthwaite, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Coleman, Patterson, Young

Midfielders: Doucoure, Onana, Gueye (MAJOR DOUBT), Garner, Onyango, Gomes, Dele (INJURED)

Wingers: McNeil, Danjuma (INJURED) , Dobbin, Harrison

Attackers: Calvert-Lewin, Beto, Chermiti

Tactics and Formation

My suspicion is that Everton won’t deviate too much from the side that threw away a lead to West Ham last week.

There are just two likely changes to that team.

Obviously, up front is a toss up between Beto and Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Beto scored… but he also missed a penalty and his hold up play isn’t at the same level of DCL.

The other likely change is at right back. Ben Godfrey has had a rare run in the team and while he is defensively sound, he doesn’t give us an outlet. My hunch is that Seamus Coleman may return to the XI, although it could also be Ashley Young, or less likely, Nathan Patterson.

Starters (likelihood of starting rated out of 10)

Jordan Pickford – 9/10

Seamus Coleman – 6/10

James Tarkowski – 9/10

Jarrad Branthwaite – 9/10

Vitaliy Mykolenko – 9/10

Abdoulaye Doucoure - 8/10

James Garner – 9/10

Amadou Onana – 8/10

Dwight McNeil – 8/10

Jack Harrison – 8/10

Dominic Calvert-Lewin – 7/10

Bench

Joao Virginia

Michael Keane

Ben Godfrey

Nathan Patterson

Ashley Young

Andre Gomes

Lewin Dobbin

Beto

Youssef Chermiti