Friday’s Everton News: Squad fitness latest, Irish youngster linked

“I couldn’t be more proud of the players here, for what they have been through over the last few seasons. When I got here, there was constant negativity everywhere. They managed to somewhat change that, then when we changed it, we had 10 points taken away. Then we went, ‘Right, let’s get on with it.’ We got on with it, and then we had six points taken away and four given back, but we are still getting on with it. Still working hard in training for the badge, the shirt, for myself, and the Club. I couldn’t be more pleased with them,” says manager Sean Dyche. [EFC]

The manager also confirmed that Idrissa Gana Gueye is a doubt for tomorrow’s match against Manchester United. [EFC]

In honor of Jordan Pickford’s 30th birthday yesterday, take this quiz to test your knowledge of our keeper. Hope you can beat my measly score of 6/10! [EFC]

Who is Coby Ebere? A look at the Under-18 striker taking the league by storm. [RBM]

Former Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has landed in some hot water due to financial fraud claims. [Echo]

Burnley may take legal action against the Premier League due to Everton receiving points back following their appeal. [Mirror]

You can now purchase this slick new Shamrock inspired kit from hummel to honor Seamus Coleman’s 15 years with the club. [EFC]

Be sure to tune in to watch the Under-21s take on Leicester City today on Everton’s Official YouTube Channel. [EFC]

Blues linked with Irish youngster Mason Melia. [Football Insider]

