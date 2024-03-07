Thursday’s Everton News: van den Berg linked, United injuries, 777 finance situation

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours
A thorough exploration of the 777 Partners financial situation as they try to take control of our club. [Echo]
Former Everton striker Ellis Simms has now netted 12 goals in all competitions, including two hat-tricks in eight days. [Liverpool World]
Ebere double wins it for #EFCU18 pic.twitter.com/otHLC0XWKJ— Everton Academy (@EvertonAcademy) March 6, 2024
Everton keeper Joao Virginia has offered an update on his future at Goodison Park in a recent interview with Portuguese media. [Caught Offside]
A rundown of team news for Manchester United ahead of Everton’s visit to Old Trafford on the weekend. [3 Added Minutes]
Everton, West Ham, Brentford and Bournemouth are all keen on signing Middlesbrough defender Rav van den Berg. [HITC]
Danny Murphy believes that Jordan Pickford is saving Everton from relegation this year. [Everton News]
Jordan Pickford is confident Everton will be able to ‘run all over’ Manchester United during Saturday’s Premier League clash with Erik ten Hag’s side at Old Trafford. [United in Focus]
Tim Howard’s achievements at Everton are sometimes unfairly played down merely because he’s not Neville Southall but the USA international remains one the Blues’ great servants. [Echo]
Emergency services from across Merseyside have descended on Goodison Park, the home of Everton FC, for a major incident training exercise. [ITV]
Take a moment to vote for Everton’s Goal of the Month for February. [EFC]
What To Watch
Europa League and Conference League matches take centre stage including Liverpool, Aston Villa and West Ham United.
Full schedule of games here.
