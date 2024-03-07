Coby Ebere leads the charge from the Everton Academy

I guess it’s easy to get excited about a potential scoring prodigy in your ranks when the club has been struggling so much to get goals in the Premier League. The noise about Coby Ebere is certainly beginning to ramp up. Is it justified? In a word, yes.

It’s worth being a little cautious as there have been plenty of false dawns in the years that have gone by since Wayne Rooney and, to a lesser extent, James Vaughan and Victor Anichebe burst onto the first team scene in the noughts. In the last few years we have seen Ellis Simms and Tom Cannon, now at Coventry City and Leicester City respectively, fast-track through the youth system only to find the last step to the top flight a little more difficult.

So, what makes Ebere have a more realistic chance than the other two recent promising strikers? In simple terms, for a boy of 18, he has the physique to bully defenders of his own age. Does that mean we can safely assume he can do it in the Premier League? Of course not, he has yet to test himself against Under 21 players but having the proper brute strength to brush off defenders, good pace and an eye for goal is something, with the greatest of respect to others, that we have not seen since Rooney.

Simms and Cannon are both good players and Evertonians wish them well, but they both rely upon their instinct and cleverness to find space rather than, when being closely marked, muscling someone out of the way. Erling Haaland makes a very good living from doing just that at Manchester City, just ask our own excellent defender Jarrad Branthwaite!

So the excitement is around the fact that in 9 games since his return from injury in mid-December he has scored 8 goals. You could argue that Simms was even more prolific than that at Under 18 level and he was, but it is the type of goals that Ebere scores that make him stand out. In the video clips below from Tuesday, they capture what is special about him. A degree of “twinkle-toes” about the first (his footballing hero is Cristiano Ronaldo) and a hint of a young and hungry Rooney about the second. I’m pleased to say I am old enough to remember the great Bob Latchford scoring many goals where (like Ebere’s second) he appeared to be falling over his own feet. Big Bob knew what he was doing and so did young Coby for that goal!

An interesting option with Ebere is that, like his footballing hero, he is also very comfortable on the left wing. I get the impression that initially at least he might stand a better chance of making a breakthrough in that position. The pressure on young shoulders is possibly less being wide of centre. The young German-born forward stands at over 6 foot tall with growing years still not finished and he will undoubtedly be a centre forward in years to come, hopefully in the blue of Everton.

In summary, Ebere stands a chance but must continue to work hard and work through the ranks of the club. It is way too early to send him on loan as has been suggested in other quarters. He is, in my opinion in very good company at Under 18 level. He might lead the charge towards the first team which would always be welcome but he will not be the only one. Well done to the young Toffees for the win by the way and though the focus here has been firmly on Ebere, he is helped greatly by the team !! It finished 2-0.

Next up for Leighton Baines’ team is a trip to Leeds United on Saturday.