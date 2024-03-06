 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wednesday’s Everton News: Greaves linked, 777’s mounting debts, Dele update

Recapping all the Everton news from yesterday

By Pat Mariboe
Everton v Stockport - FA Youth Cup Photo by Emma Simpson - Everton FC/Everton FC via Getty Images
We’ll have to wait until next Thursday to see if Jarrad Branthwaite receives a call-up to the England squad. [Daily Mail]

Check out some neat drone clips from Bramley-Moore Dock.

Blues linked with 23-year-old Hull City defender Jacob Greaves. [Mirror]

We’ve got players here with real talent. I’ve already described it - if you want to score a goal from open play, you’ve never had more freedom. So let’s just go and professionally relax and have the freedom to score. That’s what’s got to change here - the psychology of it,” says manager Sean Dyche. [EFC]

More news continues to come out regarding 777 Partners and it’s not too pretty.

The Blues Under-18s defeat Blackburn 2-0 in a league fixture, with Coby Ebere getting a quick brace in the second half. [EFC]

Everton Women midfielder Hanna Bennison talks about her side’s upcoming stretch of matches, which includes the Merseyside Derby on March 24th. [EFC]

Dele Alli shares an update on his recovery.

