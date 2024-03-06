Wednesday’s Everton News: Greaves linked, 777’s mounting debts, Dele update

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours
We’ll have to wait until next Thursday to see if Jarrad Branthwaite receives a call-up to the England squad. [Daily Mail]
Check out some neat drone clips from Bramley-Moore Dock.
Blues linked with 23-year-old Hull City defender Jacob Greaves. [Mirror]
“We’ve got players here with real talent. I’ve already described it - if you want to score a goal from open play, you’ve never had more freedom. So let’s just go and professionally relax and have the freedom to score. That’s what’s got to change here - the psychology of it,” says manager Sean Dyche. [EFC]
More news continues to come out regarding 777 Partners and it’s not too pretty.
Just before they agreed a deal to purchase Everton, documents seen by Josimar suggest that 777 Partners owed a total of 3.6 billion US dollars to creditors in the summer of 2023.
The Blues Under-18s defeat Blackburn 2-0 in a league fixture, with Coby Ebere getting a quick brace in the second half. [EFC]
Everton Women midfielder Hanna Bennison talks about her side’s upcoming stretch of matches, which includes the Merseyside Derby on March 24th. [EFC]
Dele Alli shares an update on his recovery.
What to Watch
Champions League action continues today.
Full schedule of games here.
