Wednesday’s Everton News: Greaves linked, 777’s mounting debts, Dele update

We’ll have to wait until next Thursday to see if Jarrad Branthwaite receives a call-up to the England squad. [Daily Mail]

Check out some neat drone clips from Bramley-Moore Dock.

Blues linked with 23-year-old Hull City defender Jacob Greaves. [Mirror]

“We’ve got players here with real talent. I’ve already described it - if you want to score a goal from open play, you’ve never had more freedom. So let’s just go and professionally relax and have the freedom to score. That’s what’s got to change here - the psychology of it,” says manager Sean Dyche. [EFC]

More news continues to come out regarding 777 Partners and it’s not too pretty.

New.



Just before they agreed a deal to purchase Everton, documents seen by Josimar suggest that 777 Partners owed a total of 3.6 billion US dollars to creditors in the summer of 2023.



By @PhilippeAuclair and @pbsportswriter https://t.co/TUsTHLH3kb — Josimar Fotballblad (@JosimarFotball) March 5, 2024

The Blues Under-18s defeat Blackburn 2-0 in a league fixture, with Coby Ebere getting a quick brace in the second half. [EFC]

Everton Women midfielder Hanna Bennison talks about her side’s upcoming stretch of matches, which includes the Merseyside Derby on March 24th. [EFC]

Dele Alli shares an update on his recovery.

