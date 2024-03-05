Tuesday’s Everton News: O’Hare linked, Onana pricetag, Tarkowski commitment

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

“We’ve got to take onus as players. The manager sets us up to go and play in a certain way - we do it, we create chances, defend well but we just don’t put the ball in the back of the net and it comes back to punish us in the end. We didn’t put the game to bed when we had more than enough chances to do so, obviously with the penalty and four or five other great opportunities to score. We should be out of sight but when you don’t take you chances, you get punished in this league.” [EFC]

Barcelona and Chelsea are ready to break the bank as they are willing to pay £80 million to acquire the services of Amadou Onana. [Team Talk]

First we waited for the appeal decision, now we wait for the meeting between 777 Partners and the Premier League who have now sent the American firm a series of questions ahead of the takeover being approved. [Independent]

Goodison Park ⛪️



We recently embarked on a new series where we randomly choose a shirt (blindfolded) from a delivery. Whichever shirt we pick, we visit the city, check out a home match and sample the atmosphere.



Our first pick was @Everton . Here’s what we found pic.twitter.com/Wy4BBbobUE — Cult Kits (@cultkits) March 4, 2024

Everton. Fulham, Rangers, Celtic and a host of other sides have been watching Coventry City attacking midfielder Callum O'Hare. (OneFootball)

Support from FIGS helped Everton in the Community (EitC) raise more than £45,000 so far for its 36th birthday celebrations; a total that equates to around £1.5m in societal value across Merseyside. [EFC]

Former Arsenal trialist Omari Benjamin fires Everton Under-21s to win at Tottenham. [RBM]

Wayne Rooney will be the star pundit for TNT Sports’ coverage of Manchester United’s Premier League clash with Everton on Saturday afternoon. [Echo]

Michael Ball tackles the big issues at Goodison Park after Everton’s 3-1 home loss to West Ham United. [Echo]

777 will stop loaning Everton Working capital and new stadium financing for Bramley Moore Dock after March 31st. [@TeleFootball] pic.twitter.com/0h0n1U5loL — EFC DAILY (@EFCdaily_) March 4, 2024

Sean Dyche has explained why Beto was assigned penalty duties in Everton’s loss against West Ham. [Liverpool World]

It was another busy weekend of football for Everton loanees in action for their temporary clubs. Here is the overview of how they performed in this week’s Loan Watch. [EFC]

