Manchester City 2-1 Everton Women: WSL Match Report and Reaction

Hanna Bennison has urged her teammates to keep working after Everton Women’s defeat to Manchester City.

The Swedish international scored one of the WSL’s goals of the season to halve the deficit, but it ultimately proved in vain as strikes from Khadija Shaw and Lauren Hemp secured a 13th straight win in all competitions for Gareth Taylor’s side.

However it was Bennison’s strike that will live longest in the memory. The midfielder collected the ball 30 yards from goal before turning her marker and unleashing a wonder strike that cannoned in off the underside of Khiara Keating’s goalframe to leave the City stopper helpless.

But the 21-year-old was more focused on Everton’s development as a team rather than getting on the scoresheet.

“It was a tough game but we already knew that it was going to be a tough game,” said Bennison. “We gave it everything but it was not enough. “I think we have developed as a team but I think there are things we have to work on. “Our identity is we want to play and be brave. “Of course, sometimes we will make mistakes but we just have to do better and keep working on playing.”

On the goal, she added:

“I was just turning and I thought I should just shoot. And it went in. I didn’t think that much.”

Bennison’s inclusion was the only change made by Brian Sorensen from the win against West Ham United after Blues skipper Megan Finnigan was forced to withdraw through illness.

And it was unsurprisingly Everton’s defence that was the busiest as City threatened early with chances from former Toffees loanee Jess Park, and Laura Coombs.

The hosts made their dominance count on 15 minutes. Makeshift centre-back Justine Vahaevermaet attempted to dribble the ball out of the Everton box, only to lose possession and present WSL top scorer Shaw with a chance she converted from close range that gave Courtney Brosnan no chance.

The Blues stopper shrugged off the setback and produced a smart save to deny Hemp moments later. The in-form forward met Chloe Kelly’s delivery which looked goal-bound only for the Republic of Ireland international to get down quickly and deny the England star.

Everton had their moments and Martina Piemonte forced Keating into arguably the best save of the game. Katja Snoeijs flicked the ball towards the Italian, but the Citizens keeper made an outstanding stop to keep it at 1-0.

Sorensen will have been relatively pleased with the first 45 but the Toffees were dealt a hammer blow ten minutes after the restart. Hemp’s curling effort doubled her team’s lead and looked to have given Taylor’s side some breathing room.

Bennison was not about to make life easy for City, though. The midfielder’s moment of quality four minutes later had both sets of supporters applauding and will have had the Goal of the Month panel purring.

Yet despite Everton’s best endeavours, City were able to see the game out and ensure their visitors left Manchester empty handed.

Attention now turns to the FA Cup quarter-final as the Blues welcome Chelsea to Walton Hall Park on Sunday 10 March at 1pm (BST).