Everton 1-3 West Ham: Three Takeaways | How Did the Blues Contrive to Lose This?

No Complaints With the Plan

In what was a flashback to several matches earlier in the season, Everton managed to dominate West Ham United, only to fail to capitalize on their chances and end up the loser at Goodison Park on Saturday. The first half had played out somewhat as I’d envisaged beforehand, with the visitors willingly ceding possession, with the clear intention of playing on the counter, in what was a role reversal to how the first game between the two teams had played out back in October.

It was a tight opening 45 minutes, one of few chances, with the only major highlight being the penalty awarded to the Blues - a first for the campaign, no less - close to the end of the half. More on that later. The hosts had pressured the Hammers high, which seemed a sound strategy, but neither side managed to create many scoring opportunities and if the game continued in this vein it figured to be a tight affair, likely to be decided by a mistake, or a moment of class, David Moyes’s outfit possessing considerably more of the latter.

The hosts came out after the restart newly energized, playing with more aggression and immediately forced the Londoners back, leading to Beto’s excellent 56th minute goal, from James Garner’s pinpoint deep cross. Suddenly, there was a lot of space in the midfield and Everton were able to break on the visitors, Dwight McNeil coming close to scoring just a few minutes later, another promising move breaking down shortly thereafter. West Ham were hanging on and looking stretched and it appeared a second goal was coming. The visitors’ response, just after the hour mark came against the run of play and inflicted a twofold hammer blow.

That the Toffees’ lead had lasted such a short time was bad enough, but that the equalizer had come from another poorly-defended set-piece was a tough pill to swallow. One-time Blue Kurt Zouma’s barely contested header was the eleventh goal Everton have shipped from a dead-ball situation this term; only four clubs have allowed more. Again, the marking scheme looked off, with the tall centre half guarded by the smaller Ben Godfrey and Abdoulaye Doucoure, while 6’5 Jarrad Branthwaite picked up the 5’9 Jarrod Bowen.

Whether Everton became more open, in trying to regain their advantage I don’t know, but despite the Merseysiders continuing to largely boss the action, West Ham were starting to get the odd chance in transition, as the game became increasingly frenetic. From the 64th minute to the 90th, the Blues outshot the visitors by 12 to three, a combination of wild hits from range, close-range stops and solid efforts, all adding up to an xG (Expected Goals) statistic of 0.71. By contrast, the trio of attempts by the Hammers tallied an xG of 0.59.

With the chances by Everton diminishing in quality as regulation time came to an end, it appeared that the team would have to be content with being held to yet another draw, but the Fates determined otherwise. Perhaps fatigued by their endeavour in trying to win the game, concentration levels dipped, marking became slack and suddenly the Toffees were behind again, courtesy of Tomas Soucek’s exceptional finish. Edson Alverez’s third, on the break after a tired giveaway by Garner mattered little, except to give the false impression of a comfortable win for the visitors.

This time, Sean Dyche bears little responsibility for what unfolded at Goodison. The team was more assertive, constructed a good number of attacks, but could only convert once. They played well against a strong side (and this evidenced by a comparison of the relative spending by the two clubs over the past few seasons) who had been in poor form, but possesses far more attacking talent. Regrettably, Everton had blown another opportunity to secure their first win in more than ten weeks, but I don’t look at it as three points lost, considering I'd predicted a draw in my preview piece.

Selection Issues

I’m not sure why Godfrey continues to hold down the right back berth. The 26-year-old came into the side in January, with both Seamus Coleman and Ashley Young out injured and Dyche clearly not favouring Nathan Patterson and did a necessary job. Since that first appearance, against Fulham, he’s started another five consecutive games at full back, in all of which Everton have looked hobbled on the right flank. There’s nothing wrong with the nominal central defender’s attitude and credit must go to him for coming in and getting up to speed quickly, but in truth he offers little at the position. Would Coleman not be a better option?

Jack Harrison receives no overlapping support from Godfrey, who will typically hang back in a defensive position, which leads to attacks breaking down. His pace allows him to recover rapidly when caught upfield, but his positional defending is poor wherever he plays and offensively he lacks a natural full back’s instincts. If Dyche has the opportunity to shift Garner to right back, should Idrissa Gueye recover fitness quickly, then this could be a good solution. He’s played the position before, at (youth) international level and has all the attributes to be a productive force.

Harrison is taking plenty of flak from some quarters, and it is true that he is not a flamboyant, pacy winger, but he’s not helped by who he has playing behind him. The loanee is also more comfortable on the left; but out of Everton’s wing options, who isn’t? Whatever limitations he has, he’s the best fit on the right - other than Young whose inclusion I’m sure would cause a lot of unhappiness from the same folks taking shots at Harrison currently.

Beto took his chance when given it and deserves to continue in the starting lineup until he fails to perform. Dominic Calvert-Lewin is the more rounded player, but his underperformance in front of goal cannot be ignored. If the team were scoring from other areas on a regular basis, a lack of goals from the lone striker could be accepted, but that’s not happening. A spot on the bench takes some of the pressure off DCL, who may hopefully re-find his form as a substitute.

Random Observations

Fans have called for more assured attacking performances at home and for better or worse they got that at the weekend. The opposition goalkeeper, Alphonse Areola, unfortunately pulled off a clinic. I’ve always rated the Frenchman particularly as a shot-stopper and we saw that talent on full display on Saturday, with the 31-year-old pulling off nine saves from ten on-target attempts, having faced a PSxG (Post-Shot Expected Goals) tally of 4.2. Another perspective would be that Everton’s poor finishing makes any goalkeeper’s job a lot easier.

Everton finally were awarded a penalty in a Premier League game this season, 27 games in all in a run extending back to last May 1st; quite an achievement, from a statistical standpoint. That they then proceeded to fail to capitalize on it almost felt as thought the gods of football were having a private joke at the club’s expense. Not a funny one, but merry-making all the same. Personally, I hated the call against Zouma, but expected VAR to give it after seeing the replay. In the current climate, interpretation of the handball rule is needlessly convoluted to the extent that obfuscation is the order of the day and the original, straightforward intent has been lost.

Beto’s penalty caused some unhappiness in the world of social media, with plenty of critique regarding his attempt. It was an indifferent effort from a player without a real track record from 12 yards out, one who did not exactly exude confidence in the taking. Placed well enough, but hit with little conviction and probably read by Areola based on the striker’s run-up, I’ve seen plenty of worse penalties, but it won’t be winning any awards, either. The PSxG on it was given as 0.98, which is a definite case of the modelling not meeting the eye test.

Statistics supplied courtesy of fbef.com and fotmob.com