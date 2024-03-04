Monday’s Everton News: Dyche talks goalscoring woes, U21s victorious

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Everton fall to West Ham 3-1. Here’s how it happened. [RBM]

Watch the highlights below.

Hear from James Tarkowski and Sean Dyche following the loss.

“I can’t keep saying it every week. At the end of the day, we’ve created so many chances today, and we’re creating good chances. Chances to kill games off. That’s when we go: ‘Right, come on now, lads. It’s a responsibility of ours’. As managers and coaches, we can only get them into position, and that’s the moment of truth. That’s the clarity we need now, because there are so many chances. I wouldn’t have a single complaint if I was an attacking player at this football club because there are so many chances created, but we have to take them,” says Dyche. [EFC]

Everton (2.88) 1-3 (1.46) West Ham — The xG Philosophy (@xGPhilosophy) March 2, 2024

With today’s defeat to West Ham, Everton have now equalled the longest winless run in the Premier League this season (10 matches). #EVEWHU pic.twitter.com/4BPQhYDYy8 — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) March 2, 2024

Alphonse Areola's performance against Everton this afternoon was the highest rated by a goalkeeper in the Premier League this season (9.74). #EVEWHU pic.twitter.com/0NV5hKOJlB — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) March 2, 2024

The Under-21s defeated Spurs 2-1. [EFC]

Evertonians may have a new MLS club to latch onto. Hear from New York City FC manager Nick Cushing about his time as a Blue and his dream of one day managing the club. [Mirror]

Under-18s draw against Wolves 1-1. [EFC]

Check in on the new stadium latest. [EFC]

Everton Women fall to Manchester City 2-1. [EFC]

