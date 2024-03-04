Arsenal trialist fires Everton Under-21s to win at Tottenham

Paul Tait’s strong Everton Under-21 team won their game against table-topping Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday afternoon and it showed once again that the club are looking to bolster their attacking talent at this level and, presumably, with an eye on the future for the first team squad. Having signed (subject to a work permit) Ghanaian winger Kingsford Boakye in January on a two and a half year deal in January the club have moved quickly to explore the signing of striker Omari Benjamin who has effectively just been released by Arsenal.

This follows the pattern we saw last season where the club had a good look at Malik Mothersille, a striker released by Chelsea. They decided not to offer a contract on that occasion but it’s a good sign that the Blues are showing some common sense and making use of the trialist system rather than shelling out money they may regret.

Benjamin has mainly been an Arsenal Under 18 player this season though he has made appearances at Under 21 for the Gunners. He’s comfortable as a main striker though only about 5ft 9 inches tall or playing wide left. From footage I have seen on You Tube he looks a capable finisher and wins plenty of free kicks around and inside the penalty area. At just 18 years of age he might develop into a striker that is difficult to play against!

The team on Saturday was as follows:

Less than two minutes into the game Francis Okoronkwo suffered a match-ending hamstring injury which caused a reshuffle with Katia Kouyate coming on and Benjamin assuming the central striker berth.

Nobody will have been happy with the Keystone Cops-style calamitous defending that led to Spurs’ goal shortly after that. Young Blues centre back Ed Jones was caught off balance unluckily by a high bouncing ball then Reece Welch, recovering behind Jones played it short to Tyler Onyango. The latter, unaware of what was around him played it too casually back to the unfortunate Jones who slipped completely over and the grateful Spurs attacker Donley played a low cross which Blues’ ‘keeper Fraser Barnsley failed to get a touch to. Spurs striker Lankshear gleefully slotted home at the far post. Schoolboy defending involving two of the more senior Under 21 players. 0-1.

Onyango, wearing the number 2 shirt bizarrely but playing in centre midfield, made amends for his part in the opener by scoring the equaliser on 36 minutes. From a Blues throw-in, Kouyate neatly flicked the ball into the path of Charlie Whitaker whose nice low pass was turned home by the relieved Onyango. 1-1.

The Spurs ‘keeper was then sent off on the hour mark for clearing out Onyango as the midfielder galloped forwards to intercept some loose Spurs play. Against the 10 men, the Blues secured the lead after good team pressing saw Lewis Warrington set the captain’s example by winning possession, carrying the ball forward and seeing his shot pushed aside by the Spurs substitute ‘keeper. Unfortunately for him, Benjamin, no doubt relishing playing against the North London side, given his Arsenal roots, was in the right spot to turn home, 2-1 to the Blues.

Disappointing as it was to lose Okoronkwo it is pleasing to see that Warrington, Onyango, Whitaker and Kouyate, all recently recovering from injury, are staying the course. Next up for the Under 21s is a home game against Leicester City on Friday.

Highlights from Saturday are below.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Everton Under 18s secured a good 1-1 draw away at Wolves after falling behind to a penalty kick. The players returning at Under 21 level are allowing players like Moonan, Bates, (Jack) Patterson, Sherif and Ebere all to get match time against their true peers in age terms rather than playing against players 3 years older. It was Coby Ebere who continued his scoring form to secure the point. It was trademark surging run from the powerful German-born forward. There was an element of fortune with the deflection that caused the loop over the goalkeeper but, as we all know, “the best luck of all is the luck you make for yourself”! Next up for the Under 18sis a short trip to Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday afternoon.

Brief highlights below: