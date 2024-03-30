Bournemouth 2-1 Everton: Match Report & Instant Reaction | Toffees succumb in poor display

Everton spent the international break on a warm weather training camp in Portugal with the entire squad and then back at Finch Farm working on how to make the last 10 games of the season count. During those games there are six matches that involve teams who are also fighting to stay up. Importantly, they were unbeaten in all six Premier League away fixtures this season against the other teams currently in the bottom half of the table (W4, D2).

First up was Bournemouth who were soundly beaten 3-0 by the Blues in early October. Everton also won the previous match to that, but this fixture had not been a good one when Everton travel to the Vitality Stadium. Bournemouth were unbeaten in all six of their Premier League home games against Everton (W4, D2), winning the last two.

Team News

Two changes for Everton with the return to the starting lineup for our captain, Seamus Coleman after his MOTM performance for Ireland. Dyche also chose striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who had gone 22 appearances without scoring, back into the side. Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye recovered from a groin issue to play for Senegal in midweek but was on the bench. This game came too soon for Arnaut Danjuma, who is back in training after ankle ligament damage. Lewis Warrington makes an appearance on the bench.

There were four changes made by Andoni Iraola with left-back Milos Kerkez, winger Marcus Tavernier and attacking midfielder Justin Kluivert along with midfielder Tyler Adams all coming into the side. Defender Max Aarons returned after recovering from a hamstring injury which had kept him out since January but he was on the bench along with Lloyd Kelly was back after a hip injury.

Match Review

Referee Sam Barrott got the match underway in the beautiful sunshine of the south coast with the Blues in their all grey kit. It was all a bit frantic in the first couple of minutes with both teams struggling to get possession but it was Bournemouth who had the first chance when Semenyo forced a save from Pickford with the follow-up being skied by Tavernier.

Bournemouth had the first corner of the match and Cook’s corner to the close post was met by Kluivert but the chance was denied by Pickford. A quick break from Bournemouth to Kluivert was snuffed out by a retreating Garner. Bournemouth were exerting pressure and a free kick outside the box Kluivert was lined up but the wall stood firm.

Everton was struggling to keep control but could not get the ball into the final third and after 12 minutes Doucoure slipped the ball into Calvert Lewin who was denied by a block. The Blues started to add to their possession stats with nothing to show for their control. Bournemouth had two corners in quick succession with Everton getting to it on both occasions.

The first yellow card was given to Solanke for a pull back on Onana who was breaking forward. Onana fell awkwardly on his left shoulder and needed the physio to get him back into the game. The resulting free kick was laid into the box with Tarkowski laying the ball to Calvert Lewin who was denied by a great save from Neto.

The game lost its way in the final ten minutes with neither team able to penetrate or apply any sustained pressure. Onana was at a loss for words when he was given a yellow card in a play that saw him pushed to the ground. Bournemouth was then calling for a penalty, but the referee only saw an easy fall to the ground. It was all getting bitty in the last minute of the half and Bournemouth had a corner as two minutes of additional time was announced but they could not break Everton down. There were boos from the crowd as the whistle blew to end the half.

The second half kicked off with no changes being made by either team. It took nearly __ minutes before either team created anything closer to a chance and fell to Bournemouth who moved the ball around and forced Pickford into a save from Tavernier. Solanke broke forward and kept his head down which prevented him from seeing a wide open Tavernier in the box. Coleman came across to cover and the chance went begging.

Some good holdup play from Calvert Lewin did end up with Calvert Lewin being clipped by Adams but there was no call from the referee and VAR was no where to be seen. Jarrad Branthwaite earned his pay for the day when Kluivert clipped the ball across the goal with Semenyo lacing the ball goalward but the young English defender was there to block the shot.

A corner from McNeil was taken short which caught Bournemouth napping and the ball went off the post and then onto the arm of a Bournemouth defender but the ball was cleared. Everton were building some momentum and Garner, McNeil and Calvert Lewin linked up nicely but the finish wasn’t there. That was also true for Bournemouth as Tavernier could not get his shot anywhere near the Everton goal.

Bournemouth were the first team to make a change with Lloyd Kelly coming on for Kerkez. It was his first touch that was a cross into the box which was met by the in-form Solanke who headed the ball into the back of the old onion bag. His 16th of the season which tied the Bournemouth record for goals in a season. This season, Everton had conceded first 13 times this season and had only picked up 2 points in response. Could they improve this stat?

Jarrad Branthwaite was down after a challenge from Amanyi which saw him jar his knee. The break saw Dyche call over Gomes and Young to get ready with Doucoure and Harrison coming off. Bournemouth took Kluivert and Tavernier off for Billing and Ouattara. Branthwaite returned to the pitch. Tarkowski was beaten by Solanke which led to the defender taking him down and earning a yellow card.

With less than 15 minutes to go, Dyche brought on Beto in place of Andre Onana. Two strikers on the pitch. A corner kick was delivered short but there was no cross delivered. Tarkowski and Branthwaite stayed forward and they did get their heads on the ball but Beto’s header was poor and did not get to Calvert Lewin. Solanke was then withdrawn for Unai.

Out of nowhere, a ball was lobbed into the box by McNeil but it was a gift because Neto came out and dropped the easy cross into the path of Beto who casually passed the ball into the net. A gift which we will happily take.

Bournemouth broke forward and Tarkowski was there to clear the ball twice to prevent them going ahead. The resulting corner was then punched away by Pickford. The 4th official announced 6 minutes of extra time at the exact moment that Seamus Coleman chested the ball into his own goal in a calamitous moment that must have had an xG of 0.00!

Man of the Match - Statistics would say that it was Pickford or Tarkowski but I am having a hard time giving this to anyone. A complete absence of quality forward play with our only goal being a gift from their goalie.

Instant Reaction

This was a tough one to take. We have now equalled our record for games without a win and there were few moments when it looked like we could get something out of the match. Our inability to get a goal is the cause of our undoing. We were better when we had two up top but that was not much better. The own goal by Coleman was harsh but it is just another moment to be added to the long list of moments where luck has not been with us this season. I always said that the five games coming up against Burnley, Luton, Forest, Sheffield and Brentford are the ones that matter but you need to get lucky an pinch a point which is not happening for us.

The return of Seamus Coleman provided Dyche with the composure and guile that he will need in the run in. His defensive strengths are still obvious but his attacking contributions have diminished. With him back in the team it moved Godfrey to the left full back position in the absence of Mykolenko. Godfrey brings the same attributes ass Coleman and our lack of width in the final third is preventing a flow of crosses into the box. This issue is being compounded by the fact that Harrison and McNeil to a lesser extent rarely get to the by line to add pressure to the other team’s goal. Bournemouth delivered one good cross and it resulted in a goal.

Set pieces have been our greatest avenue to goals with 56% of our goals coming that way. Today, we had 14 free kicks with several of them were around the box but our delivery was poor. We also had 8 corner kicks and only our short kicks created any difficulty for the Cherries. When we were winning games in December it was those set pieces that were winning us games. This needs to improve.