Everton at Bournemouth: kickoff time, starting lineups, TV schedule, live stream and how to watch online

Everton return to Premier League action with a trip to the coast to take on AFC Bournemouth, and opponent against whom the Blues have had a varied and colourful history.

The Cherries have overcome early season concerns that they would be embroiled in the relegation battle with some strong performances once Andoni Iraola’s philosophy seemed to have taken root. They sit in thirteenth spot, ten points clear of the Toffees.

Everton meanwhile spent a good part of their three week break away in Portugal, enjoying some warmer weather in a team-bonding exercise that hopefully also saw the team improve their shooting accuracy.

Match Details

Competition: Premier League Matchweek 29

Date and start time: Saturday, March 30th at 8:00 a.m. PT / 11:00 a.m ET / 3:00 p.m. BST

Stadium: Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, England, United Kingdom

Capacity: 11,379

Weather: 52°F/11°C, partly cloudy, 0% chance of precipitation, 10 mph winds

How to Watch/Listen

TV: Peacock - United States; N/A - United Kingdom; Fubo - Canada, SuperSport Variety 2,

Radio: evertontv

Live stream: Fubo, Universo Now, ESPN Play Sur, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, RUSH, Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Gamethread: There will be no live blog for this game - our coverage will resume with the Instant Reaction and Match Recap soon after the final whistle.

Information from LiveSoccerTV.com

Last Meeting

When the two teams met earlier this season at Goodison Park, the Blues seemed headed for better things than they find themselves in now. A 3-0 romp over the Cherries would not quite herald what the season after that would go on to bring.

The Blues don’t have a great record at the Vitality, losing 3-0 last season, and have actually never won a league fixture at Bournemouth in the history of this fixture. Yikes.