Everton at Bournemouth: Predicted Line-Up | Right Back Question

While some fans would lament not seeing their team in action, for Evertonians it’s actually a welcome respite.

But the Blues are back – and hopefully as recharged as the fans when they head down to Bournemouth with just 10 games left to play and a second points deduction likely imminent.

Everton are become relegation dogfight specialists, so how will Sean Dyche line up his Blues as they look for a first league win of 2024?

Who’s Out?

The Blues are at near full strength after the international break.

Arnaut Danjuma isn’t quite ready to play against his former club here but is nearing a return. However, Lewis Dobbin is a fresh injury problem having also injured his ankle ligaments in training this week and is set for at least a few weeks out.

Dele is the only long-term injury absence.

EVERTON SQUAD AVAILABLE VS BOURNEMOUTH

Goalkeepers: Pickford, Virginia, Lonergan

Defenders: Keane, Godfrey, Branthwaite, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Coleman, Patterson, Young

Midfielders: Doucoure, Onana, Gueye, Garner, Onyango, Gomes, Dele (INJURED)

Wingers: McNeil, Danjuma (INJURED) , Dobbin (INJURED) , Harrison

Attackers: Calvert-Lewin, Beto, Chermiti

Tactics and Formation

Everton were in a strange patch of form heading into the international break.

The Blues were playing largely well, but a failure to turn performances into goals ultimately led to back-to-back defeats against West Ham and Manchester United.

There’s a big question for Mr Dyche, therefore, whether he should stick or twist.

But don’t expect major changes. Pickford will start behind Branthwaite and Tarkowski, with Mykolenko at left back.

The biggest question will be at right-back. Ben Godfrey has done okay there, but he’s not a natural full-back and provides no attacking impetus. It’s surely time for him to be replaced by a more natural right back. However, let’s pray for Nathan Patterson or Seamus Coleman before Ashley Young is wheeled out again.

In midfield, it should be a trio of Garner, Onana and Doucoure – although it’s possible Gueye could slot in for Onana. McNeil and Harrison wide, with options slim.

Then it’s a choice between Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Beto up front. Most likely the former again after the Portuguese forward didn't necessarily take advantage of his opportunities to start before the break.

Starters (likelihood of starting rated out of 10)

Jordan Pickford – 9/10

Seamus Coleman – 6/10

James Tarkowski – 9/10

Jarrad Branthwaite – 9/10

Vitaliy Mykolenko – 9/10

Abdoulaye Doucoure - 9/10

James Garner – 9/10

Amadou Onana – 7/10

Dwight McNeil – 9/10

Jack Harrison – 9/10

Dominic Calvert-Lewin – 7/10

Bench

Joao Virginia

Michael Keane

Ben Godfrey

Nathan Patterson

Ashley Young

Andre Gomes

Lewis Warrington

Beto

Youssef Chermiti