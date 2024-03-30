Everton at Bournemouth: Opposition Analysis | A Clash of Philosophies

Everton head towards the final quarter of the campaign at the weekend with a visit to a ground on the South Coast which has proven the scene of setbacks in the past: the Vitality Stadium, where they’ll face Bournemouth. The Blues’ form has deserted them since mid-December, when they achieved their last league victory, since when they’ve failed to win in eleven outings.

The squad will be coming off a well-earned three week break when they take to the pitch today and hopefully will have both rested and worked on some things in the interim, in preparation for the final push in Everton’s battle to stay in the Premier League.

Form

The Cherries surprisingly opted to dispense with Gary O’Neil after the rookie manager guided them to safety last term, finishing 15th. The club’s ambitious owners headhunted the in-demand Andoni Iraola, who’d recently departed Rayo Vallecano, concluding an impressive three-year stint at the Madrid side.

The new man was backed heavily in the summer transfer window, with a new spend of €126m, bringing in USMNT midfielder Tyler Adams from Leeds United, promising teenagers Alex Scott and Milos Kerkez, one-time rumoured Everton target Max Aarons, Justin Kluivert from AS Roma and on-loan Leeds winger Luis Sinisterra. More than €40m was splashed on the pair of Hamed Junior Traore and Romain Faivre, who have either been sent out on loan (the former) or returned (the latter). The only major departure was Jefferson Lerma, to Crystal Palace.

Iraola got off to a rocky start at his new club, going winless in nine in the Premier League, registering just three draws and getting hammered 3-0 by the Toffees at Goodison Park in October. With early pressure already piling onto the Basque, mercifully the hapless Burnley arrived just in time, allowing Bournemouth to squeak a narrow victory, before being walloped 6-1 away at Manchester City next time out.

Abruptly, things appeared to gel for the young boss and his charges, with the side then embarking on a quite remarkable turnaround in form, signalled by an unbeaten run of six wins from seven, during which they found their scoring boots, firing 18 goals. Alas, such a hot streak could not last, with the Cherries failing to win any of the next seven, but any fears that they may be dragged into the relegation battle proved unfounded.

The South Coast outfit next took on the bottom three clubs, doing the double over the Clarets, but being held by Sheffield United and then, amazingly roaring back from a three-goal half-time deficit to overturn Luton Town 4-3, in a result which helped the Blues no end. The Cherries await Everton tomorrow sitting safe in 13th spot in the table, on 35 points.

Style of Play

Iraola was identified by Bournemouth as someone who would bring a modern, progressive ball-playing approach to the club and though the side is still a work in progress, great strides have been made. The 41-year-old has resolutely stuck to his guns and worked through what looked to be a catastrophic switch in the team’s playing identity in the early months of the season, which was in ample evidence as the Cherries were dismantled by Everton in the Autumn. He’s gone with a 4-2-3-1 formation throughout, with an emphasis on possession and an intense, pressing system.

Players incapable of making the adjustment from Bournemouth’s former, more passive direct counterattacking style - such as Philip Billing - have fallen by the wayside. The side’s share of possession (44.4% - ranking joint 13th) isn’t indicative of how they want to play, being more a measure of relative squad strength, rather than intent. Likewise a 16th-ranked 77.3% pass success rate - with 15.5% being long balls - suggests a slightly more pragmatic adaptation to Iraola’s original plan.

Offensively, the Cherries generate a solid 14.3 shots per game (eighth ranked), scoring 41, broadly in-line with an accumulated xG (Expected Goals) of 42.6. They are competent in attacking set-pieces, scoring ten to date and are effective on the counter, with four goals from transition. They’ve bagged twice the number of goals from general play (26) as have Everton.

Bournemouth allow 14.4 shots per 90 minutes, but have shipped an alarming 52 this term, from an xGA (Expected Goals Allowed) of 44.8; quite an underachievement. They’ve only succumbed once in transition, but have otherwise leaked goals from all quarters, conceding one less than the Blues via dead ball situations and ranking a lowly joint 15th from open play, permitting 36 - a staggering 21 more than Sean Dyche’s side.

Player Assessment

Unfortunate not to be called up by England over the international break, Dominic Solanke continues his breakout season. Once seen as promising but lacking a cutting edge, the versatile forward has hit 15 league goals this term, a far greater return than he’s previously attained in the top flight. A mobile, hard-working link-up striker, the 26-year-old has added a clinical edge to his game and presents Bournemouth’s major scoring threat.

Deployed as a conventional central midfielder, Ryan Christie has been one those to get Iraola’s system and is enjoying a strong campaign as a result. The Scot ranks highly in ball recoveries (6.87) and combined tackles and interceptions (4.12) per 90. He’s second in the team in SCA (Shot-Creating Actions) per game, with 3.49 and provides 1.52 key passes per 90 minutes.

Solution

Last time the two sides met, almost six months ago, Everton already had plenty of experience in playing in Dyche’s system, whereas Bournemouth were clearly struggling to adapt to the demands of their new manager. The Cherries are a very different team to the one exposed at Goodison and are now relatively comfortable in playing out from the back and pressing systematically.

However, they are no Manchester City - or even Brighton & Hove Albion. Whilst the squad has been heavily reinforced since their return to the top flight (almost a net spend of €210m across two campaigns), they are still only a lower mid-table outfit in terms of player quality and technical prowess. Hence, the visitors today have plenty of potential to disrupt their play and to take advantages of failures in possession, should the Toffees perform as we know they can.

Everton’s game plan will be familiar - there really is just a Plan A with Dyche - which will be to adopt a mid-level block and to press in a coordinated fashion in the centre of the park and in the opposition third, should the hosts attempt to pass out from the back, as is probable. Despite having three weeks preparation time I do not expect any significant departures from the Blues' tactical setup. There’ll be a focus on transitions, dead balls and plenty of long switches to either wing.

Dyche’s options are limited in many areas of the pitch, due to injury (the flanks) or a lack of viable competition (centre half, left back). The major questions are whether Beto will be again favoured over Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who of Amadou Onana, James Garner and Idrissa Gueye will miss out in the midfield and the eternal debate of who will line up at right back. Should centre half Ben Godfrey trot out once more, despite his obvious shortcomings in the position, then patience may be stretched to breaking point.

The Toffees really do need to secure that elusive victory sooner, rather than later in order to ease the mounting pressure, but is this the game the side can get over the hurdle? With six fruitless trips in a row to the Vitality Stadium (five defeats) I’m not so certain, but against that Dyche has won both his games as Everton boss against the Cherries - albeit at Goodison - but with the club’s current predicament, on and off the pitch, why not be optimistic?

Prediction: Everton 2-1 Bournemouth

Statistics provided courtesy of fbref.com, transfermarkt.co.uk and whoscored.com