Friday’s Everton News: Onana Bayern rumours, young Juventus winger linked

“The challenge we had was the extended period due to the change in games, we used it as wisely as we could,” said Dyche reflecting on the trip. Some have been away of course and we only got those lads back today. Some played more minutes than others, Seamus obviously, Myko had great news (Ukraine qualifying for EURO 2024). Amadou played the other night, he had 70-odd minutes and Patto played a couple as well. We are monitoring them, they did less today obviously because they have played so recently. We have been bringing them back down, ready to train again tomorrow and ready for the Bournemouth game,” says Sean Dyche. [EFC]

Dyche also revealed squad fitness latest ahead of tomorrow’s match against AFC Bournemouth. [EFC]

Here more from Dyche below.

Bayern Munich linked with a move for Amadou Onana. [The Telegraph]

Blues linked again with 20-year-old Juventus winger Samuel Iling-Junior. [Football Insider]

Check in on the new stadium latest. [EFC]

Phil Jagielka reflects back on a painful departure from the club. [Echo via The Ben Foster Podcast]

