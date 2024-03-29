Bournemouth v Everton: Match Preview | The run-in starts here

Everyone feeling refreshed after a three-week break?

Nope, didn’t think so.

The Toffees may not have been in action on the pitch but there has been enough drama off it over the last 20 days or so to ramp up those stress levels as we enter the season run-in.

Since the defeat at Manchester United Everton have seen their position in the table improve thanks to Nottingham Forest’s four-point deduction, while the Toffees’ second independent commission has taken place, with a verdict due around 8 April.

Then there is the protracted takeover by 777 and the uncertainty surrounding the club’s future. It’s amazing we find the time to worry about actual football matches.

Speaking of which, next up is the long trip south to Bournemouth, the start of a run of three games in eight days taking in a trip to Newcastle and home match with Burnley.

If Everton can somehow pick up positive results in all three games (they won the reverse meetings earlier this season remember) then we may just be able to breathe a little easier in the relegation battle.

I think we all know that us unlikely to be the case though. Because, this is Everton - right?

The opposition

When Bournemouth lost 3-0 to Everton in October they were second-bottom in the table and without a win in their first eight games, putting new manager Andoni Iraola’s future in doubt.

A further defeat to Wolves followed before the Cherries finally got their first win of the campaign against Burnley and the decision to stick with Iraola was rewarded with a run of six wins and one draw in seven games to lift them well clear of danger.

A new year stumble followed, but recent wins over Luton and Burnley have lifted them 14 points clear of the drop zone and into 13th on 35 points. It is their highest Premier League points tally at this stage of the season and all but guarantees their top flight status.

They also have a fine home record against the Toffees, winning four and drawing two of their six Premier League meetings.

Previous meeting

Everton 3-0 Bournemouth - 7 October 2023

A rare comfortable afternoon at Goodison Park as Everton swept away Bournemouth thanks to goals from James Garner, Jack Harrison and Abdoulaye Doucoure.

Team news

Idrissa Gueye is available after making his comeback from injury for Senegal during the international break. Seamus Coleman is also available after impressing for the Republic of Ireland.

Arnaut Danjuma is edging closer to fitness after an ankle problem but is not yet ready to return. Lewis Dobbin is also sidelined with an ankle injury of his own.

What they said

Everton boss Sean Dyche: “The moment of truth is different when it is on the training pitch, everyone knows that. Sticking to task, I think a lot of the performances have been right. A lot of the performance levels statistically have been right, we have spoken endlessly about it but the words have to stop at some point.

“We have to take action and we have been very close to doing that. The freedom to miss, the freedom to score – that is the bit that is missing in a lot of our performances, the final moment. I think just reinforcing to the players the good work they are doing and reinforcing how important the final moments are of course.

“But they know that, it is about going into these games with the right frame of mind. Performance wise we are. But, we have got to win games, that is the job, end of.”

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola: “I think there will be very physical duels. Their midfield will be key because they play with a lot of physicality and quality on the ball. We have to at least match their level because if they start winning every second ball and imposing themselves in the middle, it’s going to be difficult.”

“I’m sure it’s difficult for them [playing with threat of possible second points deduction]. They don’t know what’s going to happen until the end of the season. They can’t do anything to change it on the football side, they have to go and be as good as they can be and win as many points as they can.”

Final word

Bournemouth are a different side to the one that folded at Goodison back in October so this will be a tough test at a ground where Everton have struggled recently. But neither should it hold too much fear either. Everton have talented players of their own and the hope is that the extended break will mean they return refreshed and revived.