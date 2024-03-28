Thursday’s Everton News: Rocco Vata link, Patterson defiance, Richarlison interview

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Seamus Coleman was given the Man of the Match honours in the match between Republic of Ireland and Switzerland. [Irish Times]

Manchester City have beaten competition from two other ‘top English clubs’ to secure the signing of Everton youth full-back Jayden Lienou. [Fabrizio Romano]

Everton’s Nathan Patterson insists he is no quitter after admitting he’s not getting as much playing time as he would like. [Echo]

The Toffees will be handed another loan by 777 Partners to cover wages and building costs at Bramley Moor Stadium at the end of March. [iNews]

Everton’s Fan Advisory Board is demanding answers from the club’s owner, prospective owners’ and Premier League as to why the proposed Goodison takeover is yet to be ratified. [Telegraph]

Everton have been named among the clubs chasing Celtic’s Albanian midfielder Rocco Vata, who is out of contract with the Glasgow giants this summer and is yet to pen fresh terms. [Football Fancast]

Everton players have spread some early Easter cheer by delivering chocolate eggs to children at a local school and hospital. [EFC]

A dozen years ago today, Evertonians relished one of their greatest away days in modern history in a FA Cup quarterfinals win away at Sunderland. [Echo]

Ian Wright has expressed his confusion over Jarrad Branthwaite’s lack of minutes for England. [Echo]

Josh Wander has told talkSPORT presenter Jim White that he remains confident that the 777 Partners takeover of Everton will get the green light from the Premier League. [Echo]

The latest installment of My Everton has been released and brings Brazil to Goodison. [EFC]

Andros Townsend has ripped into the Premier League for deducting points from Everton and Nottingham Forest. [Daily Mail]

Everything changed for Frank Lampard after four brutal Everton days - Sean Dyche should be wary. [Echo]

Former Blue Richarlison has opened up in an emotional and heart-wrenching interview about the mental health issues he was struggling with before and after the 2022 World Cup, and how he overcame the stigma to seek help.

Richarlison opens up about his depression after the 2022 World Cup and how therapy helped him ❤️ pic.twitter.com/YdAwSULrYp — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) March 27, 2024

