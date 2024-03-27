Wednesday’s Everton News: Pickford and Onana battle, new stadium latest

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours
Everton may struggle to re-sign some key players this summer due to financial burdens. [RBM]
Jordan Pickford and Amadou Onana both featured in a 2-2 draw between England and Belgium.
Tonight's #ThreeLions! pic.twitter.com/Mxd6uHic5m— England (@England) March 26, 2024
Check in on the new stadium latest. [EFC]
Everton’s Portuguese group have a go at some trivia.
Everton Women midfielder Karen Holmgaard talks about her return to action following a spell on the sidelines due to injury. [EFC]
Everton may face a battle to hold onto youth keeper Douglas Lukjanciks. [Daily Mail]
In-form Under-18s striker Coby Ebere talks about his side’s season so far. [EFC]
All the latest rumblings from Everton’s current affairs...
Key period for Everton:— Patrick Boyland (@Paddy_Boyland) March 26, 2024
777 learn takeover conditions
Expected to run beyond Easter
Funding need for April + beyond
PSR case heard this week
No Rabinowitz for hearing
Latest for @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/mRRcKCGMFY
What to Watch
Not too much action on today.
Full schedule of games here.
