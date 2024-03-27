Wednesday’s Everton News: Pickford and Onana battle, new stadium latest

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Everton may struggle to re-sign some key players this summer due to financial burdens. [RBM]

Jordan Pickford and Amadou Onana both featured in a 2-2 draw between England and Belgium.

Check in on the new stadium latest. [EFC]

Everton’s Portuguese group have a go at some trivia.

Everton Women midfielder Karen Holmgaard talks about her return to action following a spell on the sidelines due to injury. [EFC]

Everton may face a battle to hold onto youth keeper Douglas Lukjanciks. [Daily Mail]

In-form Under-18s striker Coby Ebere talks about his side’s season so far. [EFC]

All the latest rumblings from Everton’s current affairs...

Key period for Everton:



777 learn takeover conditions

Expected to run beyond Easter

Funding need for April + beyond

PSR case heard this week

No Rabinowitz for hearing



Latest for @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/mRRcKCGMFY — Patrick Boyland (@Paddy_Boyland) March 26, 2024

What to Watch

Not too much action on today.

Full schedule of games here.

Follow Us

Twitter | Threads | Facebook