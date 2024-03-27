 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wednesday’s Everton News: Pickford and Onana battle, new stadium latest

Recapping all the Everton news from yesterday

By Pat Mariboe
Everton U18 v Reading U18 - FA Youth Cup Photo by Emma Simpson - Everton FC/Everton FC via Getty Images
Everton may struggle to re-sign some key players this summer due to financial burdens. [RBM]

Jordan Pickford and Amadou Onana both featured in a 2-2 draw between England and Belgium.

Check in on the new stadium latest. [EFC]

Everton’s Portuguese group have a go at some trivia.

Everton Women midfielder Karen Holmgaard talks about her return to action following a spell on the sidelines due to injury. [EFC]

Everton may face a battle to hold onto youth keeper Douglas Lukjanciks. [Daily Mail]

In-form Under-18s striker Coby Ebere talks about his side’s season so far. [EFC]

