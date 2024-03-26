Tuesday’s Everton News: Second hearing begins, latest transfer rumors, Forest appeal deduction

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Everton Fan Advisory board seek answers as second independent commission hearing begins. [RBM]

Could Jarrad Branthwaite be the answer for England at centre back? [Forbes]

Over to Podcast of the Year now as Everton: Nothing Will Be the Same from @bbcstudios is announced as the winner! The judges said it was a compelling story told in an entertaining but informative way.

Around 400 fundraisers descended on Goodison Park on Sunday at the culmination of a three-day tour of northern football grounds in aid of the Darby Rimmer MND Foundation. [EFC]

Everton are facing a second points deduction, while Nottingham Forest have been docked just four points.



Everton are facing a second points deduction, while Nottingham Forest have been docked just four points. Makes you wonder how these decisions are made…

Chris Beesley believes former director of football Marcel Brands’ remarks on Mikel Arteta highlight some of the club’s major problems under Farhad Moshiri. [Echo]

Former Everton director, Paul Gregg, has been giving his side of the story of Everton’s doomed Kings Dock project, 20 years after it collapsed. [TalkSport, via Toffeeweb]

Nottingham Forest are appealing the Premier League points deduction they were handed last week for breaching spending rules. [Echo]

Everton and Aston Villa are interested in Fermin Lopez. Everton already tried to sign him in January. However, at the moment, Fermin is only considering continuing at Barca.

Everton are interested in signing Arsenal sensation Omari Benjamin this summer. [Football Insider]

Everton have made contact in order to try and secure the services of Atletico Mineiro’s Brahian Palacios and Alisson Santana. [Versus]

Everton are expected to use the double jeopardy defence to help their cause given the overlapping nature of the two charges:

“Everton feel with the six-point deduction they have already incurred, they have already been punished for two of the three years covered in this second charge, and therefore believe they shouldn’t face a case of double jeopardy. UEFA and the EFL make provisions to dial against a case of double jeopardy, but the Premier League doesn’t. So the independent panel is effectively set with setting a precedent – can a club be punished twice for overlapping time periods?”

Michael Ball believes that after the three-week break, there needs to be some changes from both players and fans alike. [Echo]

Jeff Stelling is convinced that Manchester United will successfully sign Jarrad Branthwaite from Everton this summer. [Metro]

