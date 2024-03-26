Tuesday’s Everton News: Second hearing begins, latest transfer rumors, Forest appeal deduction

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours
Everton Fan Advisory board seek answers as second independent commission hearing begins. [RBM]
Could Jarrad Branthwaite be the answer for England at centre back? [Forbes]
Over to Podcast of the Year now as Everton: Nothing Will Be the Same from @bbcstudios is announced as the winner! The judges said it was a compelling story told in an entertaining but informative way. #SJA2023 pic.twitter.com/aYJDYWWw1I— Sports Journalists (@SportSJA) March 25, 2024
Around 400 fundraisers descended on Goodison Park on Sunday at the culmination of a three-day tour of northern football grounds in aid of the Darby Rimmer MND Foundation. [EFC]
Everton are facing a second points deduction, while Nottingham Forest have been docked just four points.— Paddy Power (@paddypower) March 18, 2024
Makes you wonder how these decisions are made… pic.twitter.com/BTeNFIlqMA
Chris Beesley believes former director of football Marcel Brands’ remarks on Mikel Arteta highlight some of the club’s major problems under Farhad Moshiri. [Echo]
Former Everton director, Paul Gregg, has been giving his side of the story of Everton’s doomed Kings Dock project, 20 years after it collapsed. [TalkSport, via Toffeeweb]
Nottingham Forest are appealing the Premier League points deduction they were handed last week for breaching spending rules. [Echo]
Everton and Aston Villa are interested in Fermin Lopez. Everton already tried to sign him in January. However, at the moment, Fermin is only considering continuing at Barca. @tjuanmarti pic.twitter.com/MFOxeOHzso— barcacentre (@barcacentre) March 25, 2024
Everton are interested in signing Arsenal sensation Omari Benjamin this summer. [Football Insider]
Everton have made contact in order to try and secure the services of Atletico Mineiro’s Brahian Palacios and Alisson Santana. [Versus]
Everton are expected to use the double jeopardy defence to help their cause given the overlapping nature of the two charges:
“Everton feel with the six-point deduction they have already incurred, they have already been punished for two of the three years covered in this second charge, and therefore believe they shouldn’t face a case of double jeopardy.
UEFA and the EFL make provisions to dial against a case of double jeopardy, but the Premier League doesn’t. So the independent panel is effectively set with setting a precedent – can a club be punished twice for overlapping time periods?”
Michael Ball believes that after the three-week break, there needs to be some changes from both players and fans alike. [Echo]
Jeff Stelling is convinced that Manchester United will successfully sign Jarrad Branthwaite from Everton this summer. [Metro]
What To Watch
Wales look to book their place in the Euro Finals and England play Belgium as friendlies continue on many fronts.
Full schedule of games here.
