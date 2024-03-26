Contract uncertainty beginning to weigh heavy for Everton

In normal times, and Everton is anything but “normal” at the moment, now is the period of the season when clubs assess their playing staff that are entering their last few months of their contract and either offer new terms or prepare for departures.

Of course, the uncertainty surrounding both the future ownership of the club and also the precarious league position, means that the Blues are simply not yet in a position to tie players down to new contracts. Given the possibility of the league status still not being known 100% till after the season closes on Sunday 19th May, there will possibly be an anxious six week wait between season-end and players’ contract-end before Blues’ supporters will know who is lining up in the Blue of Everton in our historic last season at Goodison Park.

Who are affected?

There are some big name players who, at the time of writing, are currently lined up to become free agents:

Seamus Coleman

Ashley Young

Andre Gomes

Idrissa Gueye

Dele

Andy Lonergan and the two loanees

Jack Harrison and Arnaut Danjuma

Also at Under 21 level, there are some familar names with just a few months left on their contract, such as:

Lewis Warrington, Mackenzie Hunt, Kyle John, Katia Kouyate, Liam Higgins and even the promising Roman Dixon.

It’s highly likely that some of those senior and junior players will sign new terms regardless of the unthinkable prospect of playing their football in a lower tier. It’s almost impossible to think of the club without veteran captain and great servant, Seamus Coleman, but of course his fitness has clearly been an issue this season. Furthermore, as he turns 36 in October, anything is possible. It will no doubt be his decision what happens.

Likewise, if Sean Dyche is in the dugout next season, it is hard to imagine him not wanting to keep fellow veteran players Ashley Young and Idrissa Gueye. Also, Jack Harrison has made a big impression on the boss should, of course, Leeds United make him available and affordable.

The uncertainty doesn’t end there of course as, “in normal circumstances”, we would surely be looking ahead at the senior players whose contracts have just over 12 months left. The opportunity to cash in on the likes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Michael Keane, Ben Godfrey and players who have been out on loan this season, Mason Holgate and Neal Maupay will disappear if no action is taken before the forthcoming summer transfer window closes.

In any event, the money generated by any sales of those latter players would undoubtedly be less than £50 million so it would hardly be enough to reinvest and build the squad even if all funds were fed back to the recruitment team. Given the dire situation, that full transfer-fund provision is of course also unlikely to happen, putting more pressure on the club to sell desirable major assets such as Jarrad Branthwaite, Amadou Onana and Jordan Pickford.

Clearly, none of the above options will help the squad next season. The one thing that is abundantly clear is that past lessons from the profligate spending period under Moshiri and, especially under ex-manager Ronald Koeman, must be learnt.

If, sadly, Branthwaite and Onana leave for a massive profit then that, I guess, is the model that has kept clubs like Brighton alive. The difference of course is that the South-Coast club have a great record of a) unearthing little-known talent, b) nurturing it c) maturing it in the first team whilst achieving good league positions and also ...... playing attractive football!

In a nutshell, the Toffees have generally failed on all of those fronts. If the sales of two highly promising players at a joint profit of, say £80 to £90 million, then so be it. It may become the model but the chain has to be maintained and reinvestment must not be as calamitous as we have seen since 2016.