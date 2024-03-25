Monday’s Everton News: Potential U.S. preseason tour, Brands on Arteta, City chase Branthwaite

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Everton Women share the spoils in scoreless Merseyside Derby. [EFC]

“There were big chances, we controlled it and they [Liverpool] were only really dangerous in transition. We are a bit gutted that we didn’t get something (more) but also good that we weren’t getting hurt in those transitions...when we are not leading in a game, it has been hard to change it up. But now we can hopefully start to see that,” says manager Brian Sørensen. [EFC]

The Men’s Merseyside Derby has been rescheduled and is now set for Wednesday, April 24th. [EFC]

Manchester City are the newest team to join the Jarrad Branthwaite chase. [Daily Mail]

Everton have reportedly been invited to take part in a pre-season tournament in the U.S. this summer. [Chronicle Live]

Check in on the international Blues in action this past week. [EFC]

The Premier League is reportedly leaning towards accepting 777 Partners’ takeover, but there’s still some major financial roadblocks to get over first. [Josimar]

Marcel Brands has revealed that he pushed hard to bring Mikel Arteta back to Everton as the manager. [Football365]

